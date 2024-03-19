Author Otis L Lee Jr.'s New Audiobook, "The Last Train From Djibouti," Follows Two African American Women Who Travel to Africa Looking to Find Their Lost Heritage

Recent audiobook release “The Last Train From Djibouti: Africa Beckons Me, But America is My Home” from Audiobook Network author Otis L Lee Jr. is a captivating tale that follows two African American women who long to discover their heritage and travel to Africa in order to do so, discovering unexpected lessons about themselves and what their “true” home is along the way.