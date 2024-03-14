Acquire Leaders Coming Into 2024 Hot as Leadership Core Attends Q1 Regional Meeting in Atlanta, GA
The Acquire team attended the quarterly Regional Leadership Conference in Atlanta, GA this past month. Top-performing leaders across the Southeast met to network with and learn from the region’s top Managers.
Raleigh, NC, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Acquire team attended the quarterly Regional Leadership Conference in Atlanta, GA this past month. Top-performing leaders across the Southeast met to network with, and learn from the region’s top Managers.
Through a series of interviews from some of the nations top managers, the Acquire team was enlightened on topics ranging from leadership development and office culture to marketing tactics and the fast track to management. Cedric Lancaster, managing partner at Acquire, impacted the audience by sharing his story and how he was able to overcome challenges and continue to grow and devleop as new opprotunities present themselves.
Additionally, top industry performers were awarded for their hard work during a promotions ceremony. Acquire’s, Logan Waite, was recognized during this ceremony and officially promoted into management.
"Hard work, dedication, and the abundance of information gained in the past year, made it all possible. I am excited about the next step in the journey and hope to mentor and develop others, as I was, along the way." - Logan Waite, Assistant Manager
The Acquire Leadership core is appreciative for the opprotunity to connect with like-minded individuals in the industry and celebrate their accomplishments, while also gaining valuable knowledge to grow and challenge themselves throughout this new year.
