Ventura Air Services Elevates Safety Standards with ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO Stage Two Certification
Farmingdale, NY, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ventura Air Services, a provider of private jet charter and aircraft management services since 1955, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to safety. The company has recently achieved upgraded safety ratings, having renewed their ARGUS Platinum rating for a second straight certification and has now attained IS-BAO Stage Two certification.
Ventura Air Services has consistently prioritized safety as a core tenet of its business, and these prestigious certifications underscore its unwavering dedication to excellence in aviation safety.
The ARGUS Platinum designation is reserved only for a select group of operators. This groundbreaking program revolutionizes the monitoring of operational safety performance by providing real-time visibility to significant operator changes. With this certification, Ventura Air Services demonstrates its commitment to maintaining the highest level of safety standards in the industry.
In addition, Ventura has attained the prestigious IS-BAO Stage Two certification, which validates that safety management activities are effectively targeted and managed to mitigate risks. This certification ensures that safety protocols are seamlessly integrated into the operator's business, fostering a positive and consistent safety culture across all operations.
"Ventura Air Services is immensely proud to have achieved safety ratings of ARGUS Platinum and the upgrade to IS-BAO Stage Two,” said Sam Wolf, President at Ventura Air Services. “These achievements represent our commitment to prioritizing safety as a fundamental value in our business operations. We continuously strive to exceed industry standards and provide our clients with the utmost confidence and peace of mind when choosing Ventura for their private jet charter and management services."
Ventura Air Services' dedication to excellence, safety, and exceptional service solidify its position as a trusted leader in the private jet charter and aircraft management industry.
About Ventura
Since 1955, Ventura has established itself as a premier provider of private jet charter and aircraft management services, delivering exceptional travel experiences to clients around the world. With in-house aircraft maintenance and avionics departments and an expanding fleet of Citation Excels and Challenger 604s, Ventura is poised to continue building on its reputation as an industry leader. Ventura’s unique and innovative business model offers point-to-point pricing, operational excellence, and a commitment to safety and reliability that sets them apart in the industry. For more information, visit venturajet.com.
