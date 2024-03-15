Arlene R. Hale Featured as a VIP in the Spring 2024 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Montgomery Village, MD, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Arlene R. Hale of Montgomery Village, Maryland, will be featured in the spring 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of accounting.
About Arlene R. Hale
Arlene R. Hale is the owner of Hale Accounting Services, Inc. an independent woman-owned accounting firm located in Montgomery Village, Maryland. With over 30 years of experience in tax preparation, the firm prepares taxes for individuals, families, and small businesses, and also offers a second look/opinion to an already prepared return. The firm is committed to ensuring quality service and strives to minimize tax liabilities.
Hale is originally from Long Island, New York and moved to the DC area where she has been preparing taxes since 1986, starting her own business in 2002. She is an Enrolled Agent and taught the basic tax program for 14 years.
“For most people preparing a tax return is an occasion filled with frustration and worry. Filing your taxes each year is a chore that has to get done but isn’t high on your 'to-do' list. At Hale Accounting Services, we give you back your time and relieve you of the headache over tax filing forms and deadlines. Put simply, 'we love doing taxes,'” said Hale.
Highly involved in the professional communities, Hale is a member of the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP), the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA), and Business Networking International (BNI). She is also on the board of directors for the Treehouse Child Advocacy Center and is a member of Kiwanis.
When she is not working, Arlene’s hobbies include reading, traveling, and spending time with her family, friends, and her cat Oreo. She is also fondly known as "Tante 'Lene" to the many children in her life.
For more information, visit www.haleaccounting.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
