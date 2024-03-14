Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Announces NIL Partnership with Hagen Smith to Promote Youth Sports Initiative

Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric, a leading service provider committed to community engagement and youth development, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Hagen Smith, Arkansas Starting Pitcher. This strategic collaboration aims to elevate the Paschal ProPath initiative, a visionary program designed to empower and equip underprivileged youth in sports.