Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Announces NIL Partnership with Hagen Smith to Promote Youth Sports Initiative
Springdale, AR, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric, a leading service provider committed to community engagement and youth development, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Hagen Smith, Arkansas Starting Pitcher. This strategic collaboration aims to elevate the Paschal ProPath initiative, a visionary program designed to empower and equip underprivileged youth in sports.
Hagen Smith, known for his exceptional talent and dedication to baseball, will serve as a brand ambassador for the Paschal ProPath initiative. Through this partnership, Paschal and Hagen Smith intend to highlight the importance of accessibility in sports, ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to pursue their athletic dreams.
The Paschal ProPath initiative, was designed to highlight the great charities and programs in the communities Paschal serves that provide necessary sports equipment, funds and mentorship to young athletes. This initiative not only aims to break down barriers to sports participation but also to instill valuable life lessons and foster a sense of community among participants.
"We are excited to welcome Hagen Smith to our team," said Charley Boyce, CEO of Paschal. "We have multiple former athletes here at Paschal and believe in the impact it made on our lives. Together, we are set to make a significant impact on the lives of young athletes, encouraging them to reach their full potential both on and off the field."
Hagen Smith expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Joining forces with Paschal and the ProPath initiative is an honor. I believe in the power of sports to change lives, and I'm committed to using my platform to support this incredible cause."
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric invites the community to support the ProPath initiative and follow the journey of Hagen Smith as he champions this cause. For more information on how to get involved or contribute to the incredible programs like Pagnozzi Parker Charities or Equipped NWA, please visit www.paschalpropath.org.
About Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is the leading provider of home repair, replacement, and maintenance services for the HVAC, plumbing, and electric markets in Arkansas, Southwest Missouri and Dallas-Fort Worth. Founded in 1968, and operator owned and led since, Paschal has been providing unparalleled customer service and top-notch workmanship to the communities it serves for over 50 years. Paschal’s 330+ team members are committed to providing world-class service and earning their 5-star reputation every single day.
About Paschal ProPath
Pro Path is designed to bring awareness to the great charities and youth sports programs in the communities that we live in and serve. Paschal launched the initiative with inaugural programs Pagnozzi Parker Charities and Equipped NWA. To find out more about the initiative and how you can participate or support the cause, please visit www.paschalpropath.org. Not seeing your favorite youth sports charity listed, please submit information to bring more awareness to the program.
Contact
