MENADNA and ProPhase Labs' (NASDAQ: PRPH) Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Nebula Genomics, Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Genomic Testing in Jordan, Oman and Iraq

MENADNA Inc., has entered into an exclusive partnership with ProPhase Labs' subsidiary, Nebula Genomics, aiming to advance genomic testing in Jordan, Oman, and Iraq. This collaboration will leverage Nebula Genomics' advanced sequencing technologies and MENADNA's bioinformatics capabilities to improve the quality and relevance of genomic data in these historically underserved regions.