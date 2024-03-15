Renowned Expert Dr. Lyman Montgomery Releases Game-Changing Book on Employee Engagement: "Harmony in the Hustle"

"Harmony in the Hustle" by Dr. Lyman Montgomery offers insights into creating workplaces where engagement and well-being thrive. It emphasizes psychological safety, flexible work policies, and empowering leadership to foster a culture of trust and innovation. Practical steps and real-world examples guide organizations towards harmonizing work demands with employee needs, aiming for a productive, satisfied workforce.