Author Randolph Wright's New Audiobook, “Why is the Church Killing Christ a Second Time?” Explores the Necessary Steps Needed to Prepare the Church for Christ’s Return
Recent audiobook release “Why is the Church Killing Christ a Second Time?” from Audiobook Network author Randolph Wright is a compelling and faith-based look at how the end-time prophecies are being echoed in the present times, and what must be done to save the Christian Church from its destruction to prepare for God’s ultimate plan of salvation.
Simpsonville, SC, March 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Randolph Wright has completed his new audiobook, “Why is the Church Killing Christ a Second Time?”: a fascinating look at the end-time prophecies and their similarities to current modern-day occurrences, as well as a thought-provoking exploration of the messages that God has sent to his people before Christ’s triumphant return.
“Over 100 years ago while the world was experiencing a deadly pandemic, three children witnessed the Virgin Mary appear and were told on 13 October 1917 there would be a miracle performed,” shares Wright. “Over 70,000 people witnessed the ‘Miracle of the Sun.’ On October 13, 2019, exactly one hundred years later on the anniversary of the ‘Miracle of the Sun’ a cross made of sunlight appeared in my backyard for the whole world to see. A few weeks later a deadly pandemic emerged killing millions as the death toll continued rising. Examine the seven photos of this miracle for yourself and see the wonders of the universe being displayed in dramatic glory.
“Biblical scriptures predict God will send His messenger, before Christ returns to Earth, with a message to be given to the Christian Church. If that message is not received by the Church, the world will be destroyed. This book is that message. The countdown has begun.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Randolph Wright’s new audiobook will challenge listeners with the question of whether or not the redemption of the Christian Church “rests solely on identifying the ‘man of sin’ and the biblical antichrist.” Drawing on years of research and personal experience, Wright shares his findings in the hope of helping listeners prepare for Christ’s return and save the Christian Church before it is too late.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Why is the Church Killing Christ a Second Time?” by Randolph Wright through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
