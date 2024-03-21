Author Randolph Wright's New Audiobook, “Why is the Church Killing Christ a Second Time?” Explores the Necessary Steps Needed to Prepare the Church for Christ’s Return

Recent audiobook release “Why is the Church Killing Christ a Second Time?” from Audiobook Network author Randolph Wright is a compelling and faith-based look at how the end-time prophecies are being echoed in the present times, and what must be done to save the Christian Church from its destruction to prepare for God’s ultimate plan of salvation.