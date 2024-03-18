International Best-Selling Author Theo Tilton Strikes Gold Again with His Latest Book: "Quantum Mind Shifting"
Dive into the transformative world of "Quantum Mind Shifting" with international best-selling author Theo Tilton as he unveils his latest book. Discover the power of harnessing words to leap in consciousness and manifest like a pro. Join the journey of self-discovery and empowerment as Tilton shares his proven methods for living an extraordinary life. Available now on Amazon Kindle, this groundbreaking book promises to revolutionize your mindset and unlock your full potential.
Howell, NJ, March 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Renowned author and transformational coach Theo Tilton has once again captivated readers with his latest literary masterpiece, "Quantum Mind Shifting: Harnessing the Power of Your Word to Leap in Consciousness and Manifest Like a Pro." Released on March 14, the book skyrocketed to the top of the charts within just 12 hours of its US Amazon Kindle release, solidifying Tilton's status as an international best-selling author.
In Quantum Mind Shifting, Tilton delves into the depths of quantum mechanics and the power of the mind, offering readers a groundbreaking approach to manifesting their deepest desires and achieving extraordinary success. Drawing from his extensive expertise in quantum mindset coaching and personal transformation, Tilton provides practical tools, empowering prayer declarations, and enlightening spiritual insights to guide readers on a transformative journey.
"I am thrilled and humbled by the overwhelming response to 'Quantum Mind Shifting,'" says Tilton. "My mission has always been to empower individuals to unlock their full potential and live a life of abundance, joy, and fulfillment. With this book, I aim to inspire readers to tap into the unlimited power of their minds and words to create the life they truly desire through the application of quantum physics."
Quantum Mind Shifting has started receiving rave reviews from readers, with many praising its accessible yet profound teachings and life-changing impact. As Tilton awaits international sales data, anticipation is high for the book to achieve international best-seller status.
For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies of "Quantum Mind Shifting," please contact:
Theo Tilton Coaching
Email: theo@theotilton.com
Phone: (973) 221-9980
www.theotilton.com
Don't miss Theo Tilton as a featured speaker at the Heart of Oneness Holistic Expo in Edison, NJ, from April 5 to April 7. Join him for an enlightening discussion on quantum mindset shifting and visit his booth for QMS Leap Sessions, Human Design Chart Readings, and signed copies of his best-selling books. For more information and to RSVP, visit the expo website heartofonenessholisticexpo.com
