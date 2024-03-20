macSvn: a Subversion Client for macOS, Integrates Seamlessly Into the Finder
macSvn announces the new release 2.0.5 of macSvn Subversion client for macOS. Version 2.0.5 contains major enhancements: Added repository synchronization function in the repository browser.
Los Angeles, CA, March 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- macSvn is an intuitive and easy to use Subversion client, it integrates seamlessly into the macOS Finder. The icon overlays is supported, it can show the Subversion status using the icon badge. All svn commands are available directly from the context menu, toolbar menu, and sidebar menu of Finder window.
macSvn has a built-in file comparison tool that supports comparison operations of text files, image files, and binary files. For text files, the file differences are allowed to be edited, and syntax highlighting is supported.
macSvn has a built-in bug tracker, allows you to track project defects and tasks very easily. Defect data is saved in the repository and shared by all users and working copies.
macSvn supports direct operation of the repository without checking out the working copy, including copy, move, delete, etc.
New Subversion features are supported, such as Shelving and Checkpointing, it is the ability to put aside an uncommitted change in the Working-copy, as if putting it on a shelf, in order to work on something else, and later bring the change back into the Working-copy.
Price and Availability
macSvn runs on both Intel / Apple M series Chips, requires macOS 10.15+, the latest macOS recommended. The license price starts 3.50 USD.
Download: https://www.macsvn.co/downloads/macSvn.dmg
Further information on the product is available at: https://www.macsvn.co
Please contact us at https://www.macsvn.co/contactus.html for feedback and suggestions for new features or enhancements to our products are welcome and appreciated.
Volume discounts are available, please contact us at https://www.macsvn.co/contactus.html.
About macSvn
macSvn develops user-friendly version control GUI software applications, including Subversion, Git, Mercurial, etc. It also develops a range of free tools.
Email: info@macsvn.co
Contact
Jingyu Han
+86 757 83870150
https://www.macssvn.co
