Shawn M. Kee Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
West New Brighton, NY, March 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shawn M. Kee of West New Brighton, New York, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of aeronautics.
About Shawn M. Kee
Shawn M. Kee is an independent contractor for aerospace and defense projects across the globe. He specializes in manufacturing aircraft engines, providing cybersecurity solutions, and avionics. With over 20 years of experience, he is an expert in integration and test work, qualification testing, and requirements development and verification. He also maintains a knowledge of up-to-date software.
Prior to his current endeavor, Kee worked as a system test engineer for Raytheon Missiles and Defense; was a test engineer for Harris Corporation; served as a controls and software engineer for General Atomics Aeronautical Systems; and held the position of executive protection agent for the Commonwealth Criminal Justice Academy, LLC.
Kee received his B.S. in aeronautics from Dowling College in 1994. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling, motorcycles, and family activities.
For more information, visit: www.callakarate.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
