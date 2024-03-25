HARSCH Increases Its Operational Capacity with the Opening of a New Secure Storage Facility in Meyrin

In a bold move to expand its leading position in the transportation of art, moving and document archiving sectors, Henri Harsch HH SA is proud to announce the forthcoming opening of a new 7.000 m² storage facility. The new building - which is under construction is specially designed to meet the demanding needs of high added-value logistics.