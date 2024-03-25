Author Doug Armstrong's New Audiobook "Doug Armstrong Scottish Cherokee: A Blood Xpose’" Explores the Struggles and Triumphs of the Author’s Lineage and Family History

Recent audiobook release “Doug Armstrong Scottish Cherokee: A Blood Xpose’” from Audiobook Network author Doug Armstrong is a riveting true story that documents the author’s incredible family history, dating back to the late nineteenth century to modern times and following his family’s life in Maryland, their trip down to North Carolina, and the life my ancestors built there.