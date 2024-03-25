Author Doug Armstrong's New Audiobook "Doug Armstrong Scottish Cherokee: A Blood Xpose’" Explores the Struggles and Triumphs of the Author’s Lineage and Family History
Recent audiobook release “Doug Armstrong Scottish Cherokee: A Blood Xpose’” from Audiobook Network author Doug Armstrong is a riveting true story that documents the author’s incredible family history, dating back to the late nineteenth century to modern times and following his family’s life in Maryland, their trip down to North Carolina, and the life my ancestors built there.
Margate, FL, March 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Doug Armstrong has completed his new audiobook, “Doug Armstrong Scottish Cherokee: A Blood Xpose’”: a fascinating and engaging story that provides an overview of the author’s lineage from a historical perspective, going all the way back to the late 1800s.
“Men throughout history have questioned their existence,” writes Armstrong. “Some men have pondered the origins of life. Where they are from and the greatness of their ancestors. Were these ancestors’ good men, men of legend? We are Scotsman the men whom have guarded the lowlands of Scotland against her enemies for decades. We left England to avoid the persecution that would follow her victory.
“This is a story of one Armstrong Family in the new world. We survived and made a life for ourselves. We loved, lived and fought for our own preservation. We have no choice too whom we are born.
“We have no choice in deciding if our eyes will be round or slanted. If you are born into royalty you will encounter a lesser amount of adversity. When you are born to power you can change the destinies of others. You may even be able to make a mark on history which will benefit all of mankind and last for eternity. Remember...use your gifts from God for good not evil.
“In England, a pure bloodline is the basis for all her glory. England's Monarchs standard setup a guide for her commoners, as well. Our bloodline is not the purest by England's standards but ‘We are still Armstrong.’”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Doug Armstrong’s new audiobook will transport listeners back in time in order to discover the true history of the Armstrong family, including their trials and triumphs that shaped them throughout the generations.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Doug Armstrong Scottish Cherokee: A Blood Xpose’” by Doug Armstrong through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
