Author L.S. Worth's New Audiobook, “The Terrans: The Psionians-Ascension,” Follows the Conflict Between a Human Species with Psionic Powers and Their Nonpsionic Brethren
Recent audiobook release “The Terrans: The Psionians-Ascension” from Audiobook Network author L.S. Worth is a compelling novel that centers around a human species with psionic abilities known as the Psionians, who begin their plot for revenge after living in exile for years following their defeat at the hands of their nonpsionic counterparts.
New York, NY, March 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- L.S. Worth, who holds two master’s degrees in counseling psychology and pharmacy with a specialty track in clinical research regulation, has completed his new audiobook, “The Terrans: The Psionians-Ascension”: a gripping fantasy epic set in a world in which humans with special psionic abilities have been exiled by nonpsionic humans, but soon plot their revenge after their leader’s son is attacked while outside their Psi-Citadel.
“The demons and psionics, humans with telepathy and other mental abilities, have the initial advantage during the First Terran War,” writes the author. “The traditional humans can barely maintain their ranks. The tide starts to change when humans possessing elemental magic, sorcery, and advanced fighting techniques join the fray. The humans acquire and solidify their advantage when several scores of psionics turn against their brethren and demon allies.
“The demons retreat before their species confront extinction. Their psionic cohorts have been exiled to the island west of Pangaea. The victorious humans offer the psionic defectors sanctuary on Pangaea. The adept mentalists refuse and sail south, pledging to live their lives isolated from humans, demons, and psionics alike.
“The Psionians, as the western island's inhabitants have designated themselves, forged a new society from the ashes of their defeat. They created a new psionic power source using ley-line energies not frequently siphoned by sorcerers and other mystics. The Psionians developed sub-designations, so that each citizen of their new island home, Psionia, could broaden their individual identities and contribute to the greater community.
“Seventy-five years later, as the Psionians thrive in their new existence independent of nonpsionic humans; Ultimus discovers his father and Psi-Lord, Maximilius, in a coma. As Cratius, the Master Panacean, tends to Maximilius's cerebral wounds, Ultimus ventures outside the Psi-Citadel in search of answers.
“The next day, Ultrina announces to the Psionians that Ultimus had been attacked hours earlier. She added that the body could not be found, and the remaining evidence allows for only one conclusion. Sorcerers had assaulted their Psi-Lord and perhaps terminated her brother's existence. The Psionians, out of grief, rage, and anger, agree that Ultrina should lead their people and that a retaliatory strike against Pangaea should be her first act.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author L.S. Worth’s new audiobook is a thrilling ride that will take listeners on an unforgettable journey as they follow Ultrina and the rest of the Psionians emerge from their exile and return to Pangaea. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, Worth weaves a stunning and thought-provoking novel that will leave listeners on the edge of their seats, keeping them eager for more right up until the stunning conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Terrans: The Psionians-Ascension” by L.S. Worth through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
