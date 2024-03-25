Author L.S. Worth's New Audiobook, “The Terrans: The Psionians-Ascension,” Follows the Conflict Between a Human Species with Psionic Powers and Their Nonpsionic Brethren

Recent audiobook release “The Terrans: The Psionians-Ascension” from Audiobook Network author L.S. Worth is a compelling novel that centers around a human species with psionic abilities known as the Psionians, who begin their plot for revenge after living in exile for years following their defeat at the hands of their nonpsionic counterparts.