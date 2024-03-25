Author H. E. Haliasz's New Audiobook, "Flatline: One Man’s Search for the Afterlife," is an Extraordinary Tale of a Scientist’s Search for Answers About the Afterlife

Recent audiobook release “Flatline: One Man’s Search for the Afterlife” from Audiobook Network author H. E. Haliasz is a stunning and thought-provoking tale that follows Dr. Erwin Little, a scientist who has successfully invented a way to revive those who have died and finds a human subject willing to be euthanized and brought back to life in order to experience what awaits mankind in death.