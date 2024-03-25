Author H. E. Haliasz's New Audiobook, "Flatline: One Man’s Search for the Afterlife," is an Extraordinary Tale of a Scientist’s Search for Answers About the Afterlife
Recent audiobook release “Flatline: One Man’s Search for the Afterlife” from Audiobook Network author H. E. Haliasz is a stunning and thought-provoking tale that follows Dr. Erwin Little, a scientist who has successfully invented a way to revive those who have died and finds a human subject willing to be euthanized and brought back to life in order to experience what awaits mankind in death.
New York, NY, March 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- H. E. Haliasz has completed his new audiobook, “Flatline: One Man’s Search for the Afterlife”: a fascinating story of a scientist who, desperate to learn what truly happens in the afterlife, recruits a man to undergo a dangerous procedure in which he will be euthanized and revived so that he may relay what he discovers lies beyond the veil of death.
Haliasz shares, “It was 2050, and Dr. Erwin Little, CEO of the Center for Life Sciences, was preparing to conduct the most dangerous scientific experiment ever attempted. But he needed a volunteer subject, a human willing to be euthanized and then returned to life. The goal was to go beyond the many Near-Death-Experiences documented over decades, and determine what life, if it existed after death, was really like. Was it just a dark, blank time like before birth, or was there something else? Heaven, reincarnation, or perhaps a new and totally unimaginable existence? He had developed the surgical sciences necessary to attempt his experiment, and his dry run had been successful with his prize chimpanzee, Lulu. But Lulu was not a human, and the goal was to finally define what death led to for people if anything. Medical science was about to be tested to the ultimate, and life might never be the same again.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author H. E. Haliasz’s new audiobook is a brilliantly paced, character-driven journey that will leave listeners from all walks of life spellbound as they follow Dr. Little’s attempts to uncover the truth behind death and life itself. Poignant and eye-opening, “Flatline” is sure to have listeners on the edge of their seats and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Flatline: One Man’s Search for the Afterlife” by H. E. Haliasz through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
