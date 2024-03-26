Author Robert M Donovan, MBA's New Audiobook, “It Doesn't Matter what You Make...,” Explores How to Establish Future Financial Freedom Through Changes Made Today
Recent audiobook release “It Doesn't Matter what You Make...” from Audiobook Network author Robert M Donovan, MBA is a collection of stories and real life experiences, combined with Biblical principles, to help listeners better understand the world of finance and make changes today that will lead to a brighter and more prosperous future, no matter their past financial history.
Merritt Island, FL, March 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robert M Donovan, MBA, has completed his new audiobook, “It Doesn't Matter what You Make...”: a collection of stories designed to help listeners understand financial literacy and how to invest one’s money, all built upon foundations and teachings from the author’s own personal experiences as well as principles from the Bible.
After pursuing an MBA in advanced finance, author Robert M Donovan, MBA, found himself fascinated with building and developing businesses, driving him to become a serial entrepreneur. He has built, managed, and most recently sold one of his businesses to a Fortune 500 company.
“My mom was raised in a lower-income household during the depression era in a small town in Sweden,” writes Donovan. “Hard work, independence, saving, and ingenuity are the character traits she was raised with and how she raised me. This mindset and the lessons that it taught me growing up formed a lot of the principles that I write about in this book.
“In 2009, I was saved, and I realized the principles that my mom had been teaching me from a young child were also found in the stories of the Bible. Now my goal is to relate the stories of my life combining my mom’s tenacity for saving and work ethic with the biblical principles of working and saving in life.
“I hope the lessons and the stories in this book resonate with you to help build a foundation to look at financial and overall life decisions in a way that society today has gotten away from. By educating ourselves, we can help position our children for financial freedom, and the youth of tomorrow will be able to make better decisions in their lives that truly best suit their family’s needs. By doing this, I hope that they will no longer need to make decisions based on financial constraints.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Robert M Donovan, MBA’s new audiobook is inspired by the author’s passion to not only share what he has learned through his personal and professional career, but to also teach Biblical financial principles that will help guide anyone to financial freedom. Drawing on over two decades of experience in the business and finance world, Donovan provides a comprehensive guide to understanding one’s finances through easy-to-understand concepts that readers from all walks of life can implement to help build a stronger and more financially stable future.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “It Doesn't Matter what You Make...” by Robert M Donovan, MBA through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
