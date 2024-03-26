Author Dr. Sandra Hayes PhD's New Audiobook, “Shhh Can You Hear Him?” is an Inspiring Journey That Describes How Obedience Unto God Leaves One with Little to No Regrets

Recent audiobook release “Shhh Can You Hear Him?” from Audiobook Network author Dr. Sandra Hayes PhD is a faith-based collection of stories from various moments of the author’s life that document her devotion to the Lord, revealing how her relationship with him helped her to weather life’s losses, heartaches, and challenges through her steadfast faith and trust in God’s plan for her.