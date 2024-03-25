Bahar Moghaddam, MD Joins NY Health
New York, NY, March 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health) is pleased to announce that board-certified rheumatologist Bahar Moghaddam, MD, has joined its team.
“We’re excited to have Dr. Bahar Moghaddam join our Rheumatology team,” said Dr. Chris Ng, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Director of NY Health. “She brings a wealth of experience in hands-on patient care and will be a valuable asset as we grow the rheumatology practice.”
Dr. Moghaddam is dedicated to the comprehensive care of patients with various rheumatologic disorders. Her expertise extends to the specialized management of conditions such as spondyloarthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Psoriatic arthritis, arthritis associated with inflammatory bowel disease, and reproductive rheumatology. Notably, she provides compassionate care to women with rheumatic diseases, offering support in preconception counseling and throughout pregnancy.
Dr. Moghaddam enjoys the longitudinal patient relationships that a rheumatology career allows and the plentiful opportunities for counseling and patient education.
“I view clear communication and education as central elements of patient care,” Dr. Moghaddam said. “During visits, I spend considerable time educating my patients about their disease process, as understanding the disease is essential to understanding the treatment plan and promoting adherence to therapy. I strongly believe each patient's values, beliefs, and lifestyle should be accounted for in selecting a treatment plan.”
Dr. Moghaddam obtained her BASc in Chemical Engineering and MSc in stem cell biology, as well as her medical degree, from the University of Toronto. She accomplished her internal medicine residency at the University of British Columbia. Subsequently, she returned to the University of Toronto for her fellowship in rheumatology, where she distinguished herself as Chief Resident. Throughout her training, Dr. Moghaddam conducted research focusing on lupus-related mortality, neuropsychiatric lupus, and spondyloarthritis. Dr. Moghaddam speaks fluent English and Farsi.
In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family, running, reading, and cooking.
To make an appointment with Dr. Moghaddam, please call 212-324-3334.
For more information, please visit their website at www.nyhealth.com.
