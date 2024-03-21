Verto Education Expands Global Educational Opportunities for First-Year Students

Verto Education expands its Channel Program with over 20 top U.S. colleges, offering first-year applicants a seamless transition post-study abroad. This includes institutions like Baylor and Boston University, aiming to provide an experiential, accessible education. The program emphasizes global learning experiences and academic preparation, reflecting Verto's commitment to enhancing global awareness and educational diversity.