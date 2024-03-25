Vacatia Hires Soraya Gonzales López as Director of Operations
Timeshare Veteran Had More Than Three Decades of Industry Experience with Interval International
San Francisco, CA, March 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative customer-centric solutions for timeshare resorts, has announced the hiring of Soraya Gonzales López as director of operations.
In her new position, Gonzales López will oversee three critical areas for Vacatia: customer care, inventory management, and owner account management. It’s a role perfectly suited for the industry veteran, who spent 34 years with Interval International, most recently as the timeshare exchange company’s assistant vice president of resort assistance.
“We have always prided ourselves on being a hospitality-first company,” said Caroline Shin, Vacatia’s CEO. “As we’ve grown over the past few years, that commitment to owner satisfaction has only strengthened, and I can’t think of a better person than Soraya to lead in these key areas. She has spent the better part of a storied career delivering world-class service to timeshare owners and resorts. We’re thrilled to leverage her deep well of knowledge and her customer-centric approach.”
At Interval, Gonzales López and her team provided service to the company’s entire network of affiliated properties, but the smaller independents were particularly special to her.
“These resorts came first,” she said. “They’re often in great destinations where the big brands don’t build. They possess a lot of charm and offer great value. And there’s a real connection that the resort staff and owners have to these resorts. I really appreciated that connection during my time at Interval, and I’m encouraged to see that the Vacatia team honors it. We will be laser-focused on delivering the elevated experience that these owner communities deserve.”
To achieve that, Gonzales López understands just how crucial it is for the Vacatia team to be in lockstep with each on-site staff, describing them as “industry heroes who deliver the service that keeps owners, exchangers, and renters coming back year after year.”
“Having worked for years with resort teams of varying sizes and different needs,” she noted, “I know too well that a one-size-fits-all approach does not work. Developing close relationships with the resort teams helps us understand the unique needs of each property and its owners.”
Starting fresh after 34 years is no small task, but Gonzales López is embracing what’s next.
“I look around and I see a talented group from diverse professional backgrounds,” she said. “I share the Vacatia team’s passion for these resorts and their owners. And I am excited for this opportunity with a company that has an extremely bright future.”
Vacatia provides hospitality-first management services to 80,000 timeshare owners nationwide. Its products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members, and finance needed property renovations. The company also has more than 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare associations that rely on it for rental and resale services. To learn more about Vacatia’s rental, resale, and property management services, as well as its subscription membership product, call 720-449-6738 or visit vacatia.com.
In her new position, Gonzales López will oversee three critical areas for Vacatia: customer care, inventory management, and owner account management. It’s a role perfectly suited for the industry veteran, who spent 34 years with Interval International, most recently as the timeshare exchange company’s assistant vice president of resort assistance.
“We have always prided ourselves on being a hospitality-first company,” said Caroline Shin, Vacatia’s CEO. “As we’ve grown over the past few years, that commitment to owner satisfaction has only strengthened, and I can’t think of a better person than Soraya to lead in these key areas. She has spent the better part of a storied career delivering world-class service to timeshare owners and resorts. We’re thrilled to leverage her deep well of knowledge and her customer-centric approach.”
At Interval, Gonzales López and her team provided service to the company’s entire network of affiliated properties, but the smaller independents were particularly special to her.
“These resorts came first,” she said. “They’re often in great destinations where the big brands don’t build. They possess a lot of charm and offer great value. And there’s a real connection that the resort staff and owners have to these resorts. I really appreciated that connection during my time at Interval, and I’m encouraged to see that the Vacatia team honors it. We will be laser-focused on delivering the elevated experience that these owner communities deserve.”
To achieve that, Gonzales López understands just how crucial it is for the Vacatia team to be in lockstep with each on-site staff, describing them as “industry heroes who deliver the service that keeps owners, exchangers, and renters coming back year after year.”
“Having worked for years with resort teams of varying sizes and different needs,” she noted, “I know too well that a one-size-fits-all approach does not work. Developing close relationships with the resort teams helps us understand the unique needs of each property and its owners.”
Starting fresh after 34 years is no small task, but Gonzales López is embracing what’s next.
“I look around and I see a talented group from diverse professional backgrounds,” she said. “I share the Vacatia team’s passion for these resorts and their owners. And I am excited for this opportunity with a company that has an extremely bright future.”
Vacatia provides hospitality-first management services to 80,000 timeshare owners nationwide. Its products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members, and finance needed property renovations. The company also has more than 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare associations that rely on it for rental and resale services. To learn more about Vacatia’s rental, resale, and property management services, as well as its subscription membership product, call 720-449-6738 or visit vacatia.com.
Contact
VacatiaContact
Michelle DuChamp
305-903-9399
vacatiapartnerservices.com
Michelle DuChamp
305-903-9399
vacatiapartnerservices.com
Multimedia
Categories