Author Nils Verd's New Audiobook, "The Host," Follows a Mysterious Creature’s Journey of Self-Discovery and Its Attempts to Find Out What Humans Truly Are
Recent audiobook release “The Host” from Audiobook Network author Nils Verd is a compelling novel that follows a powerful entity known only as the Host, who longs to learn more about itself. In order to do so, the Host begins possessing people, but through this process, begins to also learn about mankind and discovers an unwanted inner awakening.
New York, NY, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nils Verd has completed their new audiobook, “The Host”: a fascinating sci-fi fantasy that centers around a creature known as the Host, who possesses humans in order to learn more about itself, only to discover shocking self-awareness and the truth about the human condition.
“The host, a being who does not know what he is or where he came from, survived for centuries by controlling the bodies of small birds and consuming them,” writes Verd. “When the host has the opportunity to use a human body, he is overwhelmed by the human mind, and for the first time, he can look at himself and try to understand what he is.
“In his journey for self-knowledge, the host encounters different people, and by controlling their minds, he is able to understand humanity. But the host now knows about the human race, and he does not like what he sees.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Nils Verd’s new audiobook will take listeners on a thought-provoking journey as they discover the Host’s true intentions and what it plans to do after learning about the complexities of mankind. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Verd weaves an unforgettable tale that is sure to leave listeners on the edge of their seats, right up until the very end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Host” by Nils Verd through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
