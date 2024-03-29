Author Nils Verd's New Audiobook, "The Host," Follows a Mysterious Creature’s Journey of Self-Discovery and Its Attempts to Find Out What Humans Truly Are

Recent audiobook release “The Host” from Audiobook Network author Nils Verd is a compelling novel that follows a powerful entity known only as the Host, who longs to learn more about itself. In order to do so, the Host begins possessing people, but through this process, begins to also learn about mankind and discovers an unwanted inner awakening.