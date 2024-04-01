Author David Haak's New Audiobook, "The Impromptu Heroes," Follows Two Civilians Who Must Fight Their Way Out of a Small Country in Order to Return Home

Recent audiobook release “The Impromptu Heroes” from Audiobook Network author David Haak is an enthralling novel that centers around Ross and Jade Compton, who find themselves thrust into a hostile situation when the small nation they were vacationing on is overrun by a rebel uprising orchestrated by South American drug cartels and must do unspeakable things to get out alive.