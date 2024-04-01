Author David Haak's New Audiobook, "The Impromptu Heroes," Follows Two Civilians Who Must Fight Their Way Out of a Small Country in Order to Return Home
Recent audiobook release “The Impromptu Heroes” from Audiobook Network author David Haak is an enthralling novel that centers around Ross and Jade Compton, who find themselves thrust into a hostile situation when the small nation they were vacationing on is overrun by a rebel uprising orchestrated by South American drug cartels and must do unspeakable things to get out alive.
Sharpsville, IN, April 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David Haak, a full-time fourth-generation farmer and former pilot who enjoys scuba diving, traveling, and playing golf, has completed his new audiobook, “The Impromptu Heroes”: a gripping tale that follows two civilians whose vacation takes an unexpected turn as they are trapped in a rebellion uprising, and are forced to fight their way out in order to return home.
Haak writes, “Ross and Jade Compton, along with their tour group, are vacationing in the tropical paradise of San Bellevue. Everything is perfect until the small country is overrun by a force of rebel soldiers working for South American drug cartels. The rebels are led by a ruthless mercenary named Raphael Ramon, who has a reputation of doing whatever necessary to achieve the goal. In a short time, the country is in complete turmoil.
“Selena, the tour guide, wants to get her people out immediately, but two in her group are missing. Selena and Ward, a former cop, go looking for them and find themselves in the middle of the rebel stronghold. There they find their friends but end up confronting and killing two rebel soldiers, making themselves wanted criminals. The best way out of San Bellevue is cut off when the airport is captured, leaving them hiding and stranded. The resort manager, Michela, helps Ross, Jade, and Selena come up with a plan of escape. The plan is only partially successful with Ross and Jade being left behind.
“In order to make it home, Ross and Jade will have to do things they never dreamed of, killing included. When they expose the rebels’ plan for the country to the world, they become the most wanted and pursued people in San Bellevue. With the rebel force closing in, they must help their new friends, take care of themselves, and elude capture if they ever want to see home again.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author David Haak’s new audiobook is a heart-racing thrill ride that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow Ross and Jade on their desperate attempts to avoid capture and make it home in one piece. Expertly paced and spellbinding, “The Impromptu Heroes” will leave listeners on the edge of their seats right up until the stunning conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Impromptu Heroes” by David Haak through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
