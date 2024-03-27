Kristen M. Toepfer Chosen as a VIP for 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Hackettstown, NJ, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kristen M. Toepfer of Hackettstown, New Jersey, has been chosen as a VIP by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the fields of nonprofit and volunteering.
About Kristen M. Toepfer
One day, Kristen Toepfer was walking the runway for Supermodels Unlimited Magazine during New York Fashion Week. The next, she suffered a massive hemorrhagic stroke, brain swelling, fell into a coma, and subsequently underwent numerous brain surgeries. Kristen fought tirelessly to re-gain her health and draws from her experience to help others who have undergone similar circumstances. She is now a consultant, speaker, and survivor advocating for stroke victims and those with aphasia. She also helps families and caregivers understand what those individuals are going through.
“I became a stroke and aphasia advocate because of the life-changing situation that happened to me in 2018. I was in a coma and then had eight brain surgeries. I couldn't talk for two years,” said Toepfer. “It became my mission to spread awareness.”
In 2021, Kristen was nominated as a Stroke Hero by the Stroke Foundation. She belongs to Supermodels Unlimited and won the Director’s Award for the Mrs. New Jersey America Pageant in 2022. In addition to her honor as a P.O.W.E.R. VIP, Kristen has been chosen for several other P.O.W.E.R. awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award and Woman of the Month for both December 2022 and March 2023. She has started a podcast “From the funny to the yucky, no holding back” and also wrote a children’s book, entitled, “My Aunt has a Boo Boo in her Brain.”
Kristen received an A.S. in Liberal Arts from Sussex County Community College. Prior to becoming a speaker, she worked for UPS for 20 years as an industrial engineer.
In her spare time, Kristen enjoys hiking and outdoor activities, modeling, and pageants.
For more information, visit www.kristentoepfer.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
