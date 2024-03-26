Code Ninjas Guelph Expands with New Location, Increasing Curriculum by 3x
Guelph, Canada, March 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Code Ninjas Guelph, a learning centre located in Guelph that provides an enriching coding experience for kids, fostering the development of valuable coding skills through a game-based curriculum has announced that it will be expanding it’s centre by moving to a new location in Guelph.
Code Ninjas Guelph’s new centre will be located at 30 Bett Court, which is 75% larger than their existing location and includes three learning rooms, a 3x increase from the current layout. Code Ninjas Guelph has operated at 79 Clair Rd E #104, Guelph, ON N1L 0J7, for over four years, and the relocation emphasizes the investment made by owner Pamela Pandit.
“Serving families in the Guelph area has been an incredible feeling, and as parents ourselves we’ve been privileged to see our kids grow alongside the centre. As we enter Year 5, we understand the need for an expanded space to answer the needs of all parents by expanding our service offerings. When our new centre is open, we’ll be able to expand our programming with ongoing camps, daily, weekly sessions and new programs that parents have been asking for,” said Pamela Pandit, Owner of Code Ninjas Guelph.
“This move has been a work in progress for over a year since we’ve reached capacity at our current location. Our goal is to give parents the best tools by investing in the best technology for their kids. Since opening our doors in 2020, we’ve invested over $100,000 in technology including state-of-the-art 3D Printers, Laser Printers, Computers, Tablets, and more!”
Code Ninjas Guelph will continue to operate at their current location. Their new centre is expected to start construction soon, with a planned opening scheduled for June 2024 followed by a grand opening in Fall 2024. “We’d like to thank Mason Sinkeldam at Avison & Young for understanding our specific needs to find the perfect location, and our new landlord for believing in our vision,” said Pamela Pandit, Owner of Code Ninjas Guelph.
About Code Ninjas Guelph
Code Ninjas Guelph provides coding programs for kids to make it easy on parents with convenient drop-in hours on weeknights and weekends. Since opening in 2020, owner Pamela Pandit has expanded their offerings to provide programming relating to coding, robotics, 3D Printing and now laser printing as part of their suite of learning programs. Code Ninjas Guelph provides schools, parenting groups and kids in Guelph an opportunity to use technology that only Universities and large businesses attain and have staffed professionals in each of these sectors to offer assistance in multiple coding languages. www.codeninjas.com/guelph-on-ca
For more information or to request an interview with owners, Pamela Pandit. Visit our website or call the centre at 519-836-2633.
