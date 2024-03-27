Kert Stevens Joins the Meadows Bank SBA Team as SVP, Business Development Officer in Utah
Meadows Bank announced today that Kert Stevens has joined Meadows Bank as an SBA, Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer. Kert brings nearly 25 years of commercial banking experience, specializing in SBA loans.
Kert came to Meadows Bank most recently from Rock Canyon Bank in Utah, where he was SVP, Business Development Officer for the past 11 years. Prior to that, Kert was with Titan Bank, Capital Community Bank and Far West Bank.
“Kert’s years of business development and SBA/Commercial lending experience will be a tremendous asset to Meadows Bank,” said Cal Regan, President, Small Business Lending Division. He added, “Kert will focus on developing the SBA 7(a) and 504 market in Utah.”
Kert obtained a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Utah State University. He loves to travel and spending time in the outdoors with family and friends.
About Meadows Bank
Meadows Bank is a full-service community bank committed to valued partnerships with our clients. Our relationship-based approach to banking focuses on making decisions locally, close to our clients. The bank offers a full suite of lending and deposit products and services. Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada and is a National SBA Preferred Lender with loan productions offices throughout the US. Meadows Bank currently has branches in Las Vegas, NV; Henderson, NV; Reno, NV; Pahrump, NV and Phoenix, AZ. For more information on the bank and its products and services please visit our website at www.meadowsbank.bank.
