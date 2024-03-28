Hague Partners Real Estate Brokerage Acquired by Jim Dunning and Kristan Cole
Scottsdale, AZ, March 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jim Dunning and Kristan Cole, esteemed figures in the real estate industry, have announced the acquisition of Hague Partners, a premier real estate brokerage located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The purchase originated in September 2022. As of March 14, 2024, the purchase has been finalized.
This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Dunning and Cole's commitment to expanding their presence in the dynamic Arizona real estate market. The two already own and operate several Keller Williams companies and expansion networks throughout the country.
Jim Dunning expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Hague Partners into our family of businesses and to keep helping home sellers in Arizona make their next move."
Kristan Cole echoed Dunning's sentiments, saying, "The acquisition of Hague Partners represents an exciting opportunity for growth and collaboration. We are confident that by combining our resources and expertise, we will further solidify our position as leaders in the Arizona real estate market and help our agents succeed at the highest level in this ever changing industry."
About Hague Partners:
Hague Partners, located in Scottsdale, Arizona, has been Arizona’s top selling agency since 2019, including Number One in Listings Taken, Number One in Sales, and Number One in Closings. The brokerage has been featured in numerous top publications and media outlets, and has been nationally recognized for its successful home selling programs.
Press contact:
Thomas A. Burke
Director of Marketing
Email: marketing280@kw.com
