Sam R. Busey Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Jasper, TX, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sam R. Busey of Jasper, Texas, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of dental healthcare.
About Sam R. Busey
Sam R. Busey is the owner and operator of Big Thicket Dental Lab in Woodville, Texas. As a certified dental technician, Busey is a supplier of dental implants, sets teeth, and is in charge of all business operations.
When he is not working, Sam enjoys home building and operating a sawmill.
