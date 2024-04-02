Author Beriyo T. Jawe's New Audiobook, “Alarming Bell: Put On The Whole Armour Of God,” is a Call to Action Encouraging Listeners to Remember God’s Promise to His People
Recent audiobook release “Alarming Bell: Put On The Whole Armour Of God” from Audiobook Network author Beriyo T. Jawe is a powerful and urgent call aimed at enlightening listeners so that they may gain a better understanding for the Lord’s plans of salvation and wear the entire armor of God to fulfill their divine calling within His grand design.
Oakland, CA, April 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Beriyo T. Jawe, a loving husband, father of three, and grandfather of two who believes in the power, authority, and guidance of the Holy Spirit, has completed his new audiobook, “Alarming Bell: Put On The Whole Armour Of God”: a compelling and thought-provoking work that urges listeners to remember the divine plan and the promise that God has given to his people of everlasting peace and joy.
From 1988 to 2022, author Beriyo T. Jawe was active in the evangelical churches in various ministries, taking roles in leadership, teaching, and preaching. In 2021, Jawe prepared, with the guidance of the Holy Spirit, the revelation handbook study entitled “Harvest Call Alarm of the End-Time,” which will soon be available. Currently, the author resides in Oakland, California, and is pastor of Alpha International Pentecostal Church in the facilities of First Baptist Church of Alameda.
“There is a time for everything--that is true, on the eve of the end-time harvesting, so believers must wake up and wear the whole armor of God,” writes Jawe. “The divine plan to fulfill according to God's timetable the promise that He has given to his children; everlasting peace and joy, so the church must rise to perform the unusual operations that inspire itself using the opportunity God prepared for those who hunger and trust after righteousness for this great purpose to inspire the generation for successful accomplishment of the plan of God. And will of God be successfully achieved, Generation must wake up and be aware and use the unbackable time.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Beriyo T. Jawe’s new audiobook will take listeners on a powerful journey that will challenge them at every step of the way to invigorate their faith in the Lord and remember their divine duties to help fulfill His will. Drawing on years of personal and professional experiences in ministry, Jawe shares his writings in the hope of bringing listeners back to their Heavenly Father, helping to open their hearts and minds to his ultimate designs of love and salvation for those willing to accept it.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Alarming Bell: Put On The Whole Armour Of God” by Beriyo T. Jawe through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
