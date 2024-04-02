Author Beriyo T. Jawe's New Audiobook, “Alarming Bell: Put On The Whole Armour Of God,” is a Call to Action Encouraging Listeners to Remember God’s Promise to His People

Recent audiobook release “Alarming Bell: Put On The Whole Armour Of God” from Audiobook Network author Beriyo T. Jawe is a powerful and urgent call aimed at enlightening listeners so that they may gain a better understanding for the Lord’s plans of salvation and wear the entire armor of God to fulfill their divine calling within His grand design.