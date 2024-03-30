NJ MED Announces 2024 Annual Education Rankings
The United States is selected first for the first time as the best.
New York, NY, March 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NJ MED, a Special Consultative Status member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), is proud to unveil its 12th annual education rankings for the year 2024. This prestigious list highlights the top 20 education systems from around the globe, showcasing excellence and innovation in the field of education.
For the first time in history, the United States of America has secured the top position in NJ MED's rankings for 2024. This significant achievement reflects the nation's commitment to academic excellence and its pioneering efforts in embracing new technologies and advancements in STEM education.
Below are the final rankings for the year 2024, based on NJ MED's comprehensive assessment:
2024 First Quarter Rankings:
1. United States
2. South Korea
3. Sweden
4. Germany
5. China
6. Denmark
7. Netherlands
8. Japan
9. Finland
10. United Kingdom
11. Ireland
12. Slovenia
13. Taiwan
14. France
15. Belgium
16. Australia
17. Norway
18. Canada
19. Iceland
20. Spain
Albert Mitchell, CEO and Founder of NJ MED, commented on this historic achievement, stating, "This represents America's first attempt to finish first, with new technology and the growing advancement in STEM education." Mitchell's remarks underscore the pivotal role of innovative approaches and technological advancements in shaping the future of education.
As part of its partnership with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals education mission (SDG4) to "Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all." NJ MED remains committed to promoting global education initiatives and fostering collaboration among nations to enhance educational outcomes worldwide.
For more information, please visit their website at World Top 20 Project.
For the first time in history, the United States of America has secured the top position in NJ MED's rankings for 2024. This significant achievement reflects the nation's commitment to academic excellence and its pioneering efforts in embracing new technologies and advancements in STEM education.
Below are the final rankings for the year 2024, based on NJ MED's comprehensive assessment:
2024 First Quarter Rankings:
1. United States
2. South Korea
3. Sweden
4. Germany
5. China
6. Denmark
7. Netherlands
8. Japan
9. Finland
10. United Kingdom
11. Ireland
12. Slovenia
13. Taiwan
14. France
15. Belgium
16. Australia
17. Norway
18. Canada
19. Iceland
20. Spain
Albert Mitchell, CEO and Founder of NJ MED, commented on this historic achievement, stating, "This represents America's first attempt to finish first, with new technology and the growing advancement in STEM education." Mitchell's remarks underscore the pivotal role of innovative approaches and technological advancements in shaping the future of education.
As part of its partnership with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals education mission (SDG4) to "Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all." NJ MED remains committed to promoting global education initiatives and fostering collaboration among nations to enhance educational outcomes worldwide.
For more information, please visit their website at World Top 20 Project.
Contact
New Jersey Minority Educational DevelopmentContact
Shomari Moore
856-541-3926
www.worldtop20.org
Shomari Moore
856-541-3926
www.worldtop20.org
Categories