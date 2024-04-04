Author Caitydid’s New Audiobook, "Life Prints from God for Caitydid," is a Series of Short Stories from the Author’s Life, Offering Messages of Hope, Comfort, and Faith

Recent audiobook release “Life Prints from God for Caitydid: Twenty-One True Life Stories of Courage, Family, and Nature” from Audiobook Network author Caitydid is a poignant ride that takes listeners on a journey of life prints to learn what choices the author made along the way, and how God has always been present through the ups and downs she encountered.