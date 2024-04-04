Author Caitydid’s New Audiobook, "Life Prints from God for Caitydid," is a Series of Short Stories from the Author’s Life, Offering Messages of Hope, Comfort, and Faith
Recent audiobook release “Life Prints from God for Caitydid: Twenty-One True Life Stories of Courage, Family, and Nature” from Audiobook Network author Caitydid is a poignant ride that takes listeners on a journey of life prints to learn what choices the author made along the way, and how God has always been present through the ups and downs she encountered.
Along with her husband, Caitydid became a born-again Christian in September of 1984. Now retired, the two enjoy birdwatching, playing games, and gardening. Over the years, they have enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, golfing, and traveling, and have been all over the United States, Canada, and the Bahamas. Although they do not have children due to Caitydid’s health issues, they have thoroughly enjoyed many different fur, feather, shell, and fin babies. The author was a bird, guinea pig, and fish breeder, and while she no longer breeds, Caitydid and her husband currently care for three rescued feather babies.
At the tender age of five, Caitydid found herself being a big sister, mom, and dad to her three siblings. One sister and two brothers, who range in the ages of four, three, and one years old, shared her fears and heartache. Does anyone care? Does anyone love her? These true stories spread throughout her lifetime bring tears, intensity, anger, joy, and laughter to those around her.
The struggles she faces are hard, but there is plenty of good to even out the pain, and God is there for her each time. Life prints of her journey take her through painful abuse that nearly kills them all. Tragedy, peril, and death also leave scars. Sometimes, there would be joy and surprise blessings from God to make her into who she is today. A closet brings her the nickname of Caitydid Highpockets. unexpected dangers and blessings fill her with wonder at how much God intervenes in life.
During her grade school years, death, family, battle of the elements, an unexpected flight, and crazy antics fill her life, changing her in ways she never expected. The teen years weave a web with a mysterious bear, an unexpected chase and struggles to find who she is. Perils of life and death and a sense that God is out there answer questions from long ago. As an adult, violent nature, true love, the truth about God, and family bring her back to the beginning.
“While writing this book many wounds appeared and much healing was attained,” writes Caitydid. “Many tears flowed and so many times I nearly quit writing it. But God has a plan and kept encouraging me. For those painful memories, He didn't tear off all the bandages at once, giving me time to relive, feel each experience again like I was right there, and then start the healing process.
“This group of stories, at least in me, fuels a gauntlet of emotions from sadness, tears, laughter, fear, excitement, love, confusion, anger, surprise, and contentment to name a few. When writing a small part of one of these stories in my creative writing class in college, everyone in our small class of 10 plus the professor were in tears. I was stunned. I didn't realize until then what kind of impact writing can produce. It was then that I started wondering if I could author a book. But I wasn't ready. God had me learn a lot more of life's lessons and more about Him before He let me know I was ready.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Caitydid’s new audiobook is sure to capture the hearts and minds of listeners as they follow along on the author’s experiences and changes through life, discovering how they shaped her along the way. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Caitydid shares her intimate self-portrait in the hope of helping listeners learn from her past and apply these lessons in their own life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Life Prints from God for Caitydid: Twenty-One True Life Stories of Courage, Family, and Nature” by Caitydid through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
