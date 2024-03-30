RAD Marketing Agency Takes on Philly Regional
This month, there were seven regional conferences nationwide. A few of the top leaders from Rad Marketing Agency traveled to the Northeastern Regional in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 6. RAD Marketing Agency selected the top representatives to travel across the country and attend the conference to connect with others who have succeeded in the industry.
Scottsdale, AZ, March 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This month, there were seven regional conferences nationwide. A few of the top leaders from Rad Marketing Agency traveled to the Northeastern Regional in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 6. The regional conferences are an amazing opportunity for top leaders to network with the individuals who have already found tremendous success in this business, and see the business on a larger scale.
These regional conferences are held once every quarter in various states nationwide. The Northeastern Regional was hosted by National Consultant, Zack Shuch, and featured over 10 directors leading in the business this year. The conference ended with a panel of four National Consultants who each shared their individual experiences on their road to management. There were over 500 people in attendance at the Northeastern Regional.
RAD selected the top representatives to travel across the country and attend the conference to connect with others who have succeeded in the industry. Regional conferences are exceptional because it allows leaders who are pushing for management to see the why behind the business, and network with the people who are in the positions they want to be in.
“My biggest takeaway was the power and importance of selfless leadership. I learned that nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care, also if you put other's goals first you will reach your goals faster,” said Aaron Ramos, Corporate Trainer at Rad Marketing Agency
Rad Marketing Agency is committed to the growth and personal development of its people. They were able to promote four more people into management at the Northeastern Regional. Not only were they able to hear from successful managers in the program, but they also got recognized for the hard work and dedication that they have put into their personal careers as well.
“The thing that I am most excited about, newly stepping into management, is the ability to build an office of like-minded individuals that I enjoy spending time with.” - Chris Suda Director of Operations
As the team makes its way back to Arizona, they bring new perspectives and a revitalized commitment to fueling RAD’s company success. With the experiences gained from this conference, they can ignite growth and foster innovation within the company, further establishing their prominence as pioneers in the realm of direct sales and marketing.
These regional conferences are held once every quarter in various states nationwide. The Northeastern Regional was hosted by National Consultant, Zack Shuch, and featured over 10 directors leading in the business this year. The conference ended with a panel of four National Consultants who each shared their individual experiences on their road to management. There were over 500 people in attendance at the Northeastern Regional.
RAD selected the top representatives to travel across the country and attend the conference to connect with others who have succeeded in the industry. Regional conferences are exceptional because it allows leaders who are pushing for management to see the why behind the business, and network with the people who are in the positions they want to be in.
“My biggest takeaway was the power and importance of selfless leadership. I learned that nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care, also if you put other's goals first you will reach your goals faster,” said Aaron Ramos, Corporate Trainer at Rad Marketing Agency
Rad Marketing Agency is committed to the growth and personal development of its people. They were able to promote four more people into management at the Northeastern Regional. Not only were they able to hear from successful managers in the program, but they also got recognized for the hard work and dedication that they have put into their personal careers as well.
“The thing that I am most excited about, newly stepping into management, is the ability to build an office of like-minded individuals that I enjoy spending time with.” - Chris Suda Director of Operations
As the team makes its way back to Arizona, they bring new perspectives and a revitalized commitment to fueling RAD’s company success. With the experiences gained from this conference, they can ignite growth and foster innovation within the company, further establishing their prominence as pioneers in the realm of direct sales and marketing.
Contact
Rad Marketing AgencyContact
Crystal Pereira- Careers Specialist
(480) 359-6838
https://radmarketingagency.com/
Crystal Pereira- Careers Specialist
(480) 359-6838
https://radmarketingagency.com/
Categories