A New Medical Thriller of Deadly Medical Outbreak: "Rivers of the Black Moon" by Andrew Goliszek
Author Andrew Goliszek's New Book, "Rivers of the Black Moon," Follows the Investigation of Dr. Richard Zarnoff's Brutal Murder on the Eve of His Making a World-Shattering Announcement at an International AIDS Conference.
Southport, NC, April 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Andrew Goliszek, a former researcher, university professor, and multi-published author of both fiction and non-fiction books, has completed his new book, "Rivers of the Black Moon," a medical thriller that centers around the brutal murder of Dr. Richard Zarnoff, the world's leading AIDS researcher, on the eve of making a world-shattering announcement.
What did Dr. Zarnoff know that made him a target? Somehow, it all tied in with an unannounced trip he made to the Congo six months ago, where he'd found something there in Africa that radically changed the direction of his work and his personal life. He shared what he brought back from the jungle with no one, not even his lover and an anthropology professor, Margaret Kreiser. But if anyone holds the key to unlocking the secret Dr. Zarnoff carried to his grave, it is she.
Published by The Wild Rose Press, Andrew Goliszek's heart-stopping thriller will keep readers turning pages as Kreiser meets James Macfadden, the Scotland Yard Inspector assigned to Zarnoff's murder. They quickly become targets - of the CIA, of corporate hitmen, drug cartel operatives, and others who want to keep Zarnoff's AIDS discovery from ever reaching the public. What Zarnoff found deep in the heart of the African jungle will affect millions of lives, but whether for good or evil, no one will ever know . . . unless Macfadden and Kreiser can stay alive long enough to piece together this shocking and deadly puzzle, and unlock the secrets of the Rivers of the Black Moon.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Rivers of the Black Moon" on online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or https://wildrosepress.com/shop
The Wild Rose Press
www.wildrosepress.com
What did Dr. Zarnoff know that made him a target? Somehow, it all tied in with an unannounced trip he made to the Congo six months ago, where he'd found something there in Africa that radically changed the direction of his work and his personal life. He shared what he brought back from the jungle with no one, not even his lover and an anthropology professor, Margaret Kreiser. But if anyone holds the key to unlocking the secret Dr. Zarnoff carried to his grave, it is she.
Published by The Wild Rose Press, Andrew Goliszek's heart-stopping thriller will keep readers turning pages as Kreiser meets James Macfadden, the Scotland Yard Inspector assigned to Zarnoff's murder. They quickly become targets - of the CIA, of corporate hitmen, drug cartel operatives, and others who want to keep Zarnoff's AIDS discovery from ever reaching the public. What Zarnoff found deep in the heart of the African jungle will affect millions of lives, but whether for good or evil, no one will ever know . . . unless Macfadden and Kreiser can stay alive long enough to piece together this shocking and deadly puzzle, and unlock the secrets of the Rivers of the Black Moon.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Rivers of the Black Moon" on online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or https://wildrosepress.com/shop
The Wild Rose Press
www.wildrosepress.com
Contact
The Wild Rose PressContact
Media Department
336-406-6708
www.wildrosepress.com
Media Department
336-406-6708
www.wildrosepress.com
Categories