PROTEGO® Expands Reach with Setpoint Integrated Solutions as New Sales Representative Texas Gulf Coast, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi Markets
Houston, TX, April 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- PROTEGO®, a global leader in providing comprehensive safety solutions for industrial process applications, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Setpoint Integrated Solutions, a renowned sales, service, and manufacturing company. Effective April 1, 2024, Setpoint Integrated Solutions will officially represent the PROTEGO® brand across the Texas Gulf Coast, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi markets.
The collaboration with Setpoint Integrated Solutions marks a significant milestone in PROTEGO®'s commitment to providing unparalleled service and support to clients in key regions. Setpoint Integrated Solutions' extensive expertise, along with its 11 locations, will enhance PROTEGO®'s ability to deliver cutting-edge safety solutions to customers in the designated territories. Additionally, ten of Setpoint’s locations will be qualified Protego Authorized Repair Centers (PARC) covering Texas Gulf Coast, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Louisiana.
"We are thrilled to welcome Setpoint Integrated Solutions to the PROTEGO® family," said Chris Mason, Chief Executive Officer at PROTEGO®. "Their proven track record and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our mission to safeguard industrial processes and protect lives. Together, we look forward to delivering exceptional value and innovation to customers throughout Eastern Texas Gulf Coast, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi."
Setpoint Integrated Solutions will offer the full range of PROTEGO® products, including pressure and vacuum relief valves, flame arresters, and tank accessories. With Setpoint Integrated Solutions' local presence and industry knowledge, customers can expect tailored solutions and responsive support to meet their specific safety requirements.
For more information about PROTEGO® and its comprehensive range of safety solutions, visit www.protego.com.
About PROTEGO®:
PROTEGO® is a global leader in providing safety solutions for industrial process applications. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, PROTEGO® is trusted by industry leaders worldwide to deliver reliable and innovative solutions that protect processes, equipment, and personnel.
About Setpoint Integrated Solutions:
Setpoint Integrated Solutions is the expert in the process control industry. Setpoint Integrated Solutions supports the power, refining, and chemical industries, providing value-added solutions for critical industrial applications while delivering best in class customer experiences.
Contact
Protego USA IncContact
Sales Department
843-284-0300
www.protego.com
