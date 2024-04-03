Nelida Martinez Highlighted as a VIP in the Spring 2024 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Orlando, FL, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nelida Martinez of Orlando, Florida, will be highlighted as a VIP in the spring 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of home fashion/design.
About Nelida Martinez
For over 30 years, Nelida Martinez has owned and served as the creative director of Nelida's Window Innovations II LLC. She is responsible for the overall operations and administration of the company.
Martinez designs custom window treatments, drapery, and bedding and collaborates with individuals and interior designers. The company offers a variety of services including bathroom design, custom blinds and shades, custom furniture, furniture selection, interior design, kitchen design, and all window treatments.
A recipient of several P.O.W.E.R. awards, Martinez was a VIP in P.O.W.E.R.’s winter 2023 issue and was selected as a Woman of the Month in August of 2023.
For more information, visit: www.Nelidaswindowinnovations.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
