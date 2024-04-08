Midwest Diggers LLC (MidwestDiggers.com) is Excited to Announce Their Opening of a Larger, Newer Location. Midwest Diggers Has Moved and is Open for Business.
Lincoln, NE, April 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Midwest Diggers are authorized dealers for Minelab, Garrett, XP and Nokta Metal Detectors. Based in Lincoln, they are the number one provider for all treasure hunting and gold panning supplies in the Midwest. They specialize in selling high quality treasure hunting equipment and lost item locating services. Midwest Diggers has a 1200-square-foot showroom where you can try out your luck gold panning indoors or test drive your luck with a metal detector to feel what it’s like to become a true treasure hunter.
Midwest Diggers is composed of avid treasure hunters that want to make it easier for folks interested in treasure hunting to have a fun place to experience the joys of possibly becoming a treasure hunter. For more information, visit Midwestdiggers.com
Contact
Ashley Schwenke
402-613-9137
https//www.midwestdiggers.com
