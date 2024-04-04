Thrive Treatment Expands Reach with New Inpatient Facility in Woodland Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Thrive Treatment, a leading Addiction Treatment Center in Los Angeles, proudly announces the opening of its newest, residential location in Woodland Hills, California. With existing facilities in Santa Monica and Culver City, this expansion marks a significant step in Thrive's commitment to providing comprehensive and compassionate care for individuals seeking recovery from substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders.
Thrive Treatment adopts a unique multi-modal approach to recovery, rooted in the belief that understanding the underlying social and emotional issues is crucial to overcoming substance abuse. Recognizing all addictions as dual diagnoses, Thrive strives to develop strong therapeutic relationships with its clients, fostering an environment of trust and support.
Anchored by these basic building blocks, Thrive Treatment takes recovery to the next level and prides itself on working one-on-one to help clients explore their purpose.
At the heart of Thrive's approach is the goal to empower clients to face life's discomfort with Thrive Treatment's new residential Woodland Hills location that joins two existing facilities, one location at 3101 Ocean Park Blvd #309, Santa Monica and the other at 10837 Washington Blvd, Culver City. Through these three facilities, Thrive Treatment is now offering the full continuum of care for addiction and dual diagnosis treatment.
Thrive Treatmen’s mission is to empower individuals on their journey to recovery from substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. With locations in Santa Monica, Culver strength and resilience, minimizing the shame often associated with addiction. The team at Thrive understands that recovery is a unique journey for each individual, and their new Woodland Hills location is poised to extend this commitment to excellence in care to even more individuals in need.
The Woodland Hills facility will offer the high-quality treatment services that Thrive Treatment is known for, including:
- Individualized Treatment Plans: Tailored to address the specific needs of each client.
- Dual Diagnosis Expertise: Addressing both substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders.
- Compassionate and Experienced Staff: A team of dedicated professionals committed to guiding clients towards lasting recovery.
- Holistic Approach: Incorporating a range of therapeutic modalities for comprehensive healing.
Thrive Treatment employs a multi-modal approach, placing a strong emphasis on building therapeutic relationships and addressing the underlying issues that drive addiction.
For more information, please visit thrivetreatment.com or contact info@thrivetreatment.com or 1-855-232-1334.
Thrive Treatment adopts a unique multi-modal approach to recovery, rooted in the belief that understanding the underlying social and emotional issues is crucial to overcoming substance abuse. Recognizing all addictions as dual diagnoses, Thrive strives to develop strong therapeutic relationships with its clients, fostering an environment of trust and support.
Anchored by these basic building blocks, Thrive Treatment takes recovery to the next level and prides itself on working one-on-one to help clients explore their purpose.
At the heart of Thrive's approach is the goal to empower clients to face life's discomfort with Thrive Treatment's new residential Woodland Hills location that joins two existing facilities, one location at 3101 Ocean Park Blvd #309, Santa Monica and the other at 10837 Washington Blvd, Culver City. Through these three facilities, Thrive Treatment is now offering the full continuum of care for addiction and dual diagnosis treatment.
Thrive Treatmen’s mission is to empower individuals on their journey to recovery from substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. With locations in Santa Monica, Culver strength and resilience, minimizing the shame often associated with addiction. The team at Thrive understands that recovery is a unique journey for each individual, and their new Woodland Hills location is poised to extend this commitment to excellence in care to even more individuals in need.
The Woodland Hills facility will offer the high-quality treatment services that Thrive Treatment is known for, including:
- Individualized Treatment Plans: Tailored to address the specific needs of each client.
- Dual Diagnosis Expertise: Addressing both substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders.
- Compassionate and Experienced Staff: A team of dedicated professionals committed to guiding clients towards lasting recovery.
- Holistic Approach: Incorporating a range of therapeutic modalities for comprehensive healing.
Thrive Treatment employs a multi-modal approach, placing a strong emphasis on building therapeutic relationships and addressing the underlying issues that drive addiction.
For more information, please visit thrivetreatment.com or contact info@thrivetreatment.com or 1-855-232-1334.
Contact
Thrive TreatmentContact
Clayton Ketchum
1-855-232-1334
thrivetreatment.com
Clayton Ketchum
1-855-232-1334
thrivetreatment.com
Categories