P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine’s Spring 2024 Issue Features Talk Show Host Tamron Hall as its Cover Girl
Manhasset, NY, April 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. Magazine’s spring 2024 issue is out, featuring journalist, talk show host, and author Tamron Hall as its cover girl.
In this issue, Editor-in-Chief and P.O.W.E.R. Founder Tonia DeCosimo talks about flipping the switch on negativity and turning tragedy into triumph, much like Tamron Hall who, after the sudden and tragic loss of her sister, channeled her grief into advocacy, raising awareness for domestic violence.
DeCosimo points out that life is full of ups and downs, and at some point, we all face hard times, challenges, or obstacles, however, how we deal with setbacks can vary greatly from person to person. “It is fascinating to me to see how different people react to similar challenges that are thrown their way. For some, adversity becomes a paralyzing obstacle, while for others, it becomes a source of strength and growth,” said DeCosimo. “As the Editor-in-Chief of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, I've met countless women who have used a positive mindset to reframe a potentially debilitating situation into one that sparks change and growth.”
Over the past eight years, DeCosimo has had the opportunity to speak with celebrities and hardworking professionals who have transformed life's lows into launching pads for success. She learned the importance of facing your obstacles head-on, flipping the script on negativity, and using difficult experiences to fuel you on your journey forward. In this issue, she shares what she has learned from these women with her readers.
“I firmly believe that no life experience, particularly the challenging ones, should go unutilized. We should not allow our identities to be shaped by the misfortunes we face, but rather by the resilience we demonstrate in rising above them. We are the women of P.O.W.E.R. and as such, we should confront our challenges with the knowledge that they are not obstacles but the very foundations upon which we build our strength and character.”
For information visit www.powerwoe.com
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized ) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition, and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Geri Shumer
