Author Carl B. Cooper's New Audiobook, “From Defending the Stars to Behind Bars,” Explores the Author's Wrongful Incarceration and This Ordeal Brought Him Closer to God
Recent audiobook release “From Defending the Stars to Behind Bars” from Audiobook Network author Carl B. Cooper is a poignant and eye-opening autobiographical account of the atrocities of racial profiling and bias carried out by the American judicial system that wrongfully landed the author in jail for a crime he didn't commit.
Harlem, GA, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carl B. Cooper, who earned a B.S. in Management Studies and led a successful career in the US Army where he attained the rank of command sergeant major, has completed his new audiobook, “From Defending the Stars to Behind Bars”: a powerful and compelling memoir that follows the author’s life as he recounts the severe miscarriage of justice that led to him being wrongfully incarcerated.
“This book is a major message of vast importance to mankind everywhere as second-class citizens who are or have been a victim as a result of racial discrimination, racial hatred, injustice, and inequality,” writes Cooper. “My intent is not to become biblical to every reader nor promote racial hatred but rather to use my biblical insights and my profound experience during my sixty-eight years walking and sometimes running with our Heavenly Father, who empowered me to endure this society of hatred.
“But it was not until November 23, 1994, when I was maliciously arrested and subsequently charged, tried, convicted, and then sentenced (with an erroneous prepared per-sentence report for sentence), all for a crime without any probable cause and/or evidence ‘other than the fact of [my] being black.’”
Cooper continues, “Among other things, I am fully convinced God used my circumstances for me to turn them into opportunities in order to help bring me into a closer and more personal relationship with Him. ‘God has turned all my tragedies into my triumph.’”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Carl B. Cooper’s new audiobook reveals the horrific ways in which the author was racially profiled and treated unjustly by the legal system in America. However, through it all, Cooper shows how the unfortunate ordeal helped to broaden his mind and bring him closer to the Lord than ever before. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Cooper weaves an intimate self-portrait, inviting listeners to follow along on his life’s journey and discover how God helped to carry him through the challenges that lay in his path.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "From Defending the Stars to Behind Bars" by Carl B. Cooper through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
