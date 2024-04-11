Author Carl B. Cooper's New Audiobook, “From Defending the Stars to Behind Bars,” Explores the Author's Wrongful Incarceration and This Ordeal Brought Him Closer to God

Recent audiobook release “From Defending the Stars to Behind Bars” from Audiobook Network author Carl B. Cooper is a poignant and eye-opening autobiographical account of the atrocities of racial profiling and bias carried out by the American judicial system that wrongfully landed the author in jail for a crime he didn't commit.