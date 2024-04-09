FuseBio Presents New Data at AACR: Targeting a Functionally-Selective IL-18 (F-18) to PD-1: A Next Generation Checkpoint Inhibitor with Enhanced Anti-Tumor Activity

FuseBio's unique attenuation mechanism renders IL-18, a functionally selective IL-18, resistant to IL-18BP and 1 million percent less active in circulation and yet still retain nearly full activity when targeted to PD-1+/IL-18R+ cells, the key functional immune cells in tumors. It is designed to retain full activity of PD-1 checkpoint blockade and simultaneously deliver a functionally selective IL-18 (F-18) to preserve and enhance the anti-tumor activity of immune cells.