T-Medical Group Inc.'s Subsidiary, 365Telamind, Sponsors Exclusive Women's Mental Health Empowerment Event on April 28, 2024
New York, NY, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- T-Medical Group Inc., a pioneering force in the healthcare solutions industry, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, 365Telamind, is set to sponsor an exclusive women's mental health empowerment event on April 28, 2024, from 3 pm to 7 pm in Westbury, New York. This groundbreaking initiative aims to foster a deeper understanding of the unique mental health challenges faced by women while inspiring them to embrace their inherent strengths and unleash their full potential.
At the core of this transformative event lies a profound belief in the power of open dialogue and the promotion of mental well-being among women from all walks of life. In line with this vision, the event will feature renowned speakers and thought leaders who will delve into the multifaceted aspects of women's mental health, underscoring the critical need for compassionate understanding and robust support systems within our communities.
Headlining the event will be Dr. Lena G. Clark, the esteemed CEO of T-Medical Group Inc., and Quenton "QdaBoss" Brown, the event organizer and founder of Empowered Dynasty a highly acclaimed motivational speaker and mental health advocate. These exceptional figures will share their invaluable insights, inspiring attendees to embrace self-acceptance, resilience, and the pursuit of personal growth.
"As a society, we must actively work towards supporting and lifting up one another, particularly when it comes to mental health matters," Dr. Lena G. Clark passionately expressed. "By facilitating open discussions and providing valuable resources, we can cultivate an atmosphere of inclusivity wherein every woman feels seen, heard, and appreciated."
Attendees of the event can expect an immersive and transformative experience that transcends traditional lectures. They will have the unique opportunity to interact with experts, connect with fellow participants who share a passion for mental health advocacy, and partake in thought-provoking activities designed to ignite personal growth and foster lasting change.
"We are thrilled to host this groundbreaking event and contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding women's mental health," said Dr. Lena G. Clark, CEO of T-Medical Group, Inc. "By bringing together influential voices and creating a safe space for dialogue, we aim to empower women to embrace their authentic selves and forge a path towards collective healing and empowerment."
This exclusive event promises to be a catalyst for positive change, igniting a movement that celebrates the resilience and strength of women while promoting mental well-being as a fundamental human right. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to learn, grow, and forge meaningful connections with those who share your dedication to enhancing women's mental health. Mark your calendars for April 28, 2024, and join them in shaping a brighter future for all.
For more information about the event and to secure your spot, please visit www.365telamind.com/womenempowered.
About T-Medical Group Inc.
T-Medical Group Inc. is a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare solutions, dedicated to improving patient outcomes and driving innovation in the industry. With a diverse portfolio of services and a commitment to excellence, T-Medical Group Inc. continues to set new standards in healthcare delivery. For more informsation regarding T-Medical Group, Inc. please visit our website at https://www.t-medicalgroup.com
About 365Telamind
365Telamind, a subsidiary of T-Medical Group Inc., is a pioneering force in the field of mental health and wellness. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and evidence-based practices, 365Telamind is revolutionizing the way individuals access and receive mental health support, empowering them to thrive in all aspects of their lives. For more informsation regarding 365telamind.com. please visit our website at https://www.365telamind.com.
About QdaBoss
Qdaboss is a multi-talented motivational speaker, entrepreneur, real estate investor, and author. He inspires millions through his speeches, owns a successful nightclub and barbershop, flips houses in New York, and shares his insights through his books. As the CEO of Empowered Dynasty, he dedicates himself to empowering others to reach their full potential and overcome challenges.
Qdaboss is a prominent figure who has made remarkable contributions across multiple industries. As a motivational speaker, he inspires and empowers individuals from diverse backgrounds to unlock their full potential and achieve their dreams. His words of wisdom have resonated with millions of viewers on platforms like YouTube and TikTok.
In essence, Qdaboss is a multi-faceted leader who exemplifies the power of hard work, self-belief, and perseverance. His ability to excel in various fields, combined with his commitment to uplifting others, makes him a true inspiration and a testament to the limitless possibilities that await those who dare to dream big.
At the core of this transformative event lies a profound belief in the power of open dialogue and the promotion of mental well-being among women from all walks of life. In line with this vision, the event will feature renowned speakers and thought leaders who will delve into the multifaceted aspects of women's mental health, underscoring the critical need for compassionate understanding and robust support systems within our communities.
Headlining the event will be Dr. Lena G. Clark, the esteemed CEO of T-Medical Group Inc., and Quenton "QdaBoss" Brown, the event organizer and founder of Empowered Dynasty a highly acclaimed motivational speaker and mental health advocate. These exceptional figures will share their invaluable insights, inspiring attendees to embrace self-acceptance, resilience, and the pursuit of personal growth.
"As a society, we must actively work towards supporting and lifting up one another, particularly when it comes to mental health matters," Dr. Lena G. Clark passionately expressed. "By facilitating open discussions and providing valuable resources, we can cultivate an atmosphere of inclusivity wherein every woman feels seen, heard, and appreciated."
Attendees of the event can expect an immersive and transformative experience that transcends traditional lectures. They will have the unique opportunity to interact with experts, connect with fellow participants who share a passion for mental health advocacy, and partake in thought-provoking activities designed to ignite personal growth and foster lasting change.
"We are thrilled to host this groundbreaking event and contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding women's mental health," said Dr. Lena G. Clark, CEO of T-Medical Group, Inc. "By bringing together influential voices and creating a safe space for dialogue, we aim to empower women to embrace their authentic selves and forge a path towards collective healing and empowerment."
This exclusive event promises to be a catalyst for positive change, igniting a movement that celebrates the resilience and strength of women while promoting mental well-being as a fundamental human right. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to learn, grow, and forge meaningful connections with those who share your dedication to enhancing women's mental health. Mark your calendars for April 28, 2024, and join them in shaping a brighter future for all.
For more information about the event and to secure your spot, please visit www.365telamind.com/womenempowered.
About T-Medical Group Inc.
T-Medical Group Inc. is a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare solutions, dedicated to improving patient outcomes and driving innovation in the industry. With a diverse portfolio of services and a commitment to excellence, T-Medical Group Inc. continues to set new standards in healthcare delivery. For more informsation regarding T-Medical Group, Inc. please visit our website at https://www.t-medicalgroup.com
About 365Telamind
365Telamind, a subsidiary of T-Medical Group Inc., is a pioneering force in the field of mental health and wellness. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and evidence-based practices, 365Telamind is revolutionizing the way individuals access and receive mental health support, empowering them to thrive in all aspects of their lives. For more informsation regarding 365telamind.com. please visit our website at https://www.365telamind.com.
About QdaBoss
Qdaboss is a multi-talented motivational speaker, entrepreneur, real estate investor, and author. He inspires millions through his speeches, owns a successful nightclub and barbershop, flips houses in New York, and shares his insights through his books. As the CEO of Empowered Dynasty, he dedicates himself to empowering others to reach their full potential and overcome challenges.
Qdaboss is a prominent figure who has made remarkable contributions across multiple industries. As a motivational speaker, he inspires and empowers individuals from diverse backgrounds to unlock their full potential and achieve their dreams. His words of wisdom have resonated with millions of viewers on platforms like YouTube and TikTok.
In essence, Qdaboss is a multi-faceted leader who exemplifies the power of hard work, self-belief, and perseverance. His ability to excel in various fields, combined with his commitment to uplifting others, makes him a true inspiration and a testament to the limitless possibilities that await those who dare to dream big.
Contact
T-Medical GroupContact
Ashley Toro
800-671-8076
www.t-medicalgroup.com/index.html
Ashley Toro
800-671-8076
www.t-medicalgroup.com/index.html
Categories