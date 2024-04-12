Jerome C. Axelrod Honored as a VIP for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Houston, TX, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jerome C. Axelrod of Houston, Texas, has been named a VIP for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance.
About Jerome C. Axelrod
Jerome C. Axelrod is the manager director of Stark Capital, a financial company offering investment and institutional support services. With over 44 years of experience, Axelrod provides financial advice for high-net-worth individuals and institutions. He also advises clients regarding what and when to buy and sell.
Born on April 16, 1941 in Houston, Texas, Jerome earned his B.A., cum laude, from Harvard University in 1963. In his spare time, he enjoys physical fitness and musical symphonies.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.
