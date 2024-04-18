Mirror Biologics, Inc. Appoints Elizabeth Czerepak as Chief Financial Officer and VP Corporate Development
Wesley Chapel, FL, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mirror Biologics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company announces the appointment of Elizabeth Adkins Czerepak as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Vice President of Corporate Development effective April 15, 2024.
Ms. Czerepak has served as CFO of several biotechnology companies over the last 13 years. She has also led teams that successfully launched public offerings over this time. In addition, she has 10 years of venture capital investment experience as a former Managing Director at Bear Stearns and JPMorgan, and was Founding General Partner of Bear Stearns Health Innoventures L.P. Ms. Czerepak began her career in senior management positions at big pharma, managing finance, strategic planning, business development and commercial launch teams. Notably, she led the global search to partner D2E7 (Humira®), which culminated in BASF Pharma’s sale to Abbott for $6.9 billion and also played a key role in Roche’s acquisition of Syntex for $5.4 billion.
Dr. Michael Har-Noy, Founder and acting CEO stated, “We warmly welcome Elizabeth to the Mirror Biologics team. Her extensive experience in financial and strategic operations in biotech and big pharma brings valuable expertise to our C-Suite, as we work to develop and execute strategies for advancing our clinical and manufacturing programs to late stage clinical development. Her previous experience with big pharma and venture capital and with executing complex financial transactions bring us valuable insights for negotiating and structuring future investment and partnering transactions. Elizabeth has developed a reputation and track record for creating value for investors in biotech companies and we are honored she has agreed to join us at this critical stage of our development.”
Elizabeth Czerepak stated: “I am excited to join Mirror Biologics, with its combination of true innovation, top talent and late stage clinical assets supported by a broadly patented technology platform. The lead AlloStim® product candidate has the potential to transform the standard of care in very difficult to treat metastatic solid tumor cancers and to bring a novel approach to treating infectious diseases and for possibly reversing the devastating effects that aging has on our immune systems. I believe that the Mirror Biologics’ team has the vision, expertise and passion needed to build a successful biopharmaceutical company that can elevate the standard of care and improve patients' lives. I am happy for the opportunity to support the team in bringing these next generation of immunotherapy solutions to the market in a manner that is both accessible and affordable.”
About Mirror Biologics, Inc:
Mirror Biologics, Inc. is a private Delaware corporation incorporated November 5, 2018 with headquarters in Tampa, Florida and with manufacturing operations in Jerusalem, Israel and clinical support and drug depo hubs in Bangkok, Thailand and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Company specializes in the discovery, clinical testing and manufacturing of next generation therapeutic and prophylactic immunotherapy and immunomodulatory products which incorporate non-genetically altered “off-the-shelf” living immune cells as the active ingredients. Clinical trials are currently being conducted in metastatic colorectal cancer and advanced/metastatic liver cancer and in healthy senior adults investigating the ability to reverse the adverse effects of aging on the immune system. The Company is driven by compassion for patients suffering from incurable diseases and highly toxic therapies to provide non-toxic, affordable immunotherapy treatment options with curative or life-extending activity that can be made widely accessible and affordable.
Contact
Dr. Michael Har-Noy
619-227-4872
www.mirrorbio.com
