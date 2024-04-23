Author Manny Fulsom's New Audiobook, "Stay Alive," is a Compelling and Brave Story That Chronicles How the Author Overcame His Personal Challenges in Life
Recent audiobook release “Stay Alive” from Audiobook Network author Manny Fulsom is a thought-provoking and powerful autobiographical account that reflect upon the author’s journey and how, at his lowest point when he thought all was lost, he was saved through God’s mercy to share his story and help those facing a similar struggle.
OFallon, MO, April 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Manny Fulsom, who was born and raised in the St. Louis area and studied at Mizzou and Southwest Baptist University, has completed his new audiobook, “Stay Alive”: a poignant memoir that documents the author’s struggles throughout his life, including his lowest point, and how he managed to claw himself out of the darkness and continue forward with hope.
“I wrote a book about what happened to me and events in my life leading up to it,” writes Fulsom. “What happened to me? It's actually the first three words in my book. Writing this book was not therapeutic for me at all actually, it was actually very stressful. I literally put blood, sweat, and tears into writing this book. I hope you all get the message of my story. That's the vision behind ‘Stay Alive’ is to help all people, to ‘Stay Alive,’ even when life is hard.
“... I wrote a very vulnerable story. People say I have ‘such profound wisdom,’ but there is being humble. I aim for that. Also, in my first chapter I say, ‘The world deserves to know.’ That's not to be narcissistic, it's an amazing testimony I have, but I think everyone has an amazing testimony. Also, the aim is not for people to feel bad for me. The aim is to help the reader if they need it. I'm so glad the cognitive stuff and memory came back quickly. I want people to not have to go through what I went through because it's a tough situation.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Manny Fulsom’s new audiobook is a heartfelt and deeply personal testimony that the author shares in the hope of connecting with those who may feel lost and confused in life, delivering to them a message of hope and to remind them that everyone’s life is valuable and worth living.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Stay Alive” by Manny Fulsom through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
