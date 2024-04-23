Author Manny Fulsom's New Audiobook, "Stay Alive," is a Compelling and Brave Story That Chronicles How the Author Overcame His Personal Challenges in Life

Recent audiobook release “Stay Alive” from Audiobook Network author Manny Fulsom is a thought-provoking and powerful autobiographical account that reflect upon the author’s journey and how, at his lowest point when he thought all was lost, he was saved through God’s mercy to share his story and help those facing a similar struggle.