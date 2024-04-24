Author Mike Roberts's New Audiobook, "Tidbit Goes Flying," is a Charming Tale All About the Value of Friendship and Learning Who One Can Trust in Their Time of Need
Recent audiobook release “Tidbit Goes Flying” from Audiobook Network author Mike Roberts is a delightful tale that follows Tidbit, a one-and-a-half-inch tall boy who wants to help his friend Christopher repair a local dam. As he sets off to do so, Tidbit will get drawn into a thrilling adventure that helps him learn that “a friend will help you when in need, but you can't trust everyone."
Montclair, NJ, April 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mike Roberts has completed his new audiobook, “Tidbit Goes Flying”: a brilliant and riveting tale that follows a small boy less than two inches tall who goes on a grand adventure to help his friends repair a nearby dam but learns a valuable lesson along about friendship and who he can really trust.
“Tidbit Goes Flying” introduces Tidbit—a one-and-a-half-inch-tall boy—who lives high up in a grandfather clock in the front hall of the Roberts’ family farm in Odessa, Delaware. Tidbit and his friends have many adventures, most of which consist of him getting into trouble and his friends rescuing him. In this book, you will meet Tidbit, Christopher, Mr. Hickey, the Bitterum Bug and a conniving Muskrat.
Mike shares, “Tidbit wants to join Christopher, ‘the youngest in the house,’ as he helps the farm workers fix the dam. To get to the dam, he gets a ride from Mr. Hickey, but then puts his trust in a Muskrat to get him across the pond and has to be saved by his best friend, the Bitterum Bug, who flies a green and orange bi-wing plane. Tidbit learned that ‘a friend will help you when in need, but you can’t trust everyone!’”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Mike Roberts’s new audiobook was inspired by the original Tidbit tales that the author’s great-aunt Meta Shallcross Day would tell, which lead to the two of them collaborating to create this story. Engaging and heartfelt, “Tidbit Goes Flying” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of listeners of all ages, inviting them to relive this engaging tale over and over again.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Tidbit Goes Flying” by Mike Roberts through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“Tidbit Goes Flying” introduces Tidbit—a one-and-a-half-inch-tall boy—who lives high up in a grandfather clock in the front hall of the Roberts’ family farm in Odessa, Delaware. Tidbit and his friends have many adventures, most of which consist of him getting into trouble and his friends rescuing him. In this book, you will meet Tidbit, Christopher, Mr. Hickey, the Bitterum Bug and a conniving Muskrat.
Mike shares, “Tidbit wants to join Christopher, ‘the youngest in the house,’ as he helps the farm workers fix the dam. To get to the dam, he gets a ride from Mr. Hickey, but then puts his trust in a Muskrat to get him across the pond and has to be saved by his best friend, the Bitterum Bug, who flies a green and orange bi-wing plane. Tidbit learned that ‘a friend will help you when in need, but you can’t trust everyone!’”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Mike Roberts’s new audiobook was inspired by the original Tidbit tales that the author’s great-aunt Meta Shallcross Day would tell, which lead to the two of them collaborating to create this story. Engaging and heartfelt, “Tidbit Goes Flying” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of listeners of all ages, inviting them to relive this engaging tale over and over again.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Tidbit Goes Flying” by Mike Roberts through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories