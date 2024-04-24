Author Mike Roberts's New Audiobook, "Tidbit Goes Flying," is a Charming Tale All About the Value of Friendship and Learning Who One Can Trust in Their Time of Need

Recent audiobook release “Tidbit Goes Flying” from Audiobook Network author Mike Roberts is a delightful tale that follows Tidbit, a one-and-a-half-inch tall boy who wants to help his friend Christopher repair a local dam. As he sets off to do so, Tidbit will get drawn into a thrilling adventure that helps him learn that “a friend will help you when in need, but you can't trust everyone."