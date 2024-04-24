Author Samuel Baldwin's New Audiobook, "Samuel," is an Inspirational Memoir That Shares the Author’s Passionate and Inspirational Journey in Faith
Recent audiobook release “Samuel” from Audiobook Network author Samuel Baldwin is an enlightening book that shares how the author navigates life with God at the wheel.
Toledo, OH, April 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Samuel Baldwin has completed his new audiobook, “Samuel”: an uplifting work that shares the author’s life-changing journey of accepting Jesus Christ into his life.
Baldwin writes, “The rise and fall of his financial house was cyclical and sure to happen again. For him, it seemed, about every ten years, there would be a major failure, then smaller cycles every two to three years; but it always ended in a financial collapse. Some of this is due to an untreated mental condition exaggerated by drugs and alcohol. This book also tells about the saving grace and forgiveness of Jesus Christ. It also tells what great lengths God will go through to bring him back on track and shape him for his work and his glory. The end of this book is only the beginning. There will be more in the next book. Sam’s life was exciting and very eventful, but when the dust settled, life had very little meaning. And the reasons were greed, selfishness, love of money and material things, and avoidance of God’s will with rejection. Money and material things have always been a wedge between God and man. Also in Sam’s story, he spent months wandering in the wilderness with very little direction, hopeless, and with no clear path for any kind of a future. During this time of wandering, all of Sam’s needs were met daily. All the years of drugs and alcohol were being sweat out. During this time, God was remolding Sam and preparing him for a new purpose.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Samuel Baldwin’s new audiobook is a fascinating autobiographical work that takes listeners through the ups and downs of the author’s life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Samuel” by Samuel Baldwin through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
