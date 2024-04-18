Jubilate Chorale of Brockton Features Students from Rose Conservatory in Its May 5 Concert
Jubilate Chorale will perform its spring concert on Sunday, May 5 at 3 p.m. at Christ Congregational Church, 1350 Pleasant Street, Brockton. The concert program, Heavenly Harmony, blends the sacred serenity of Haydn's Lord Nelson Mass with popular operatic selections. Performance features Murray Kidd, conductor and music director, James Hay, principal pianist, soloists, string quartet and trumpets.
Brockton, MA, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jubilate Chorale will perform its spring concert on Sunday, May 5 at 3 p.m. at Christ Congregational Church, 1350 Pleasant Street, Brockton. The concert program, Heavenly Harmony, blends sacred serenity with popular operatic selections beloved the world over. Students from Rose Conservatory will perform Song of the Fortune Tellers from Verdi's La Traviata and Evening Prayer from Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel. Operatic selections being performed by the Jubilate Chorale are Les Toreadors from Bizet's Carmen, Anvil Chorus from Verdi's Il Trovatore, Coro De Schiavi from Verdi's Nabucco and Nessun Dorma from Puccini's Turandot, the best-known tenor aria in all opera, featuring Fausto Miro.
Rose Conservatory, founded by Gregory Fernandes, is dedicated to bringing the gift of music to children in Brockton by creating a nurturing environment that offers exceptional arts education and performance opportunities. Mr. Fernandes says, "The continued collaboration between the chorus and the conservatory has been a rewarding experience for singers and a true delight for the audience." For more information visit RoseConservatory.com.
Jubilate Chorale will also perform Joseph Haydn's Lord Nelson Mass. Featured soloists are Alisa Cassola, soprano; Alexis Peart, mezzo-soprano; Fausto Miro, tenor; and Juan Suarez, baritone. Accompaniment includes Boston Public Quartet, founded by Betsy Hinkle, trumpets, and James Hay, principal pianist for Jubilate Chorale. Haydn composed his Missa in Angustiis, or “Mass in Times of Trouble” in 1798. His native Austria had just been defeated by Napoleon and now pinned its hopes on its ally Great Britain to carry on the war. When news came that Napoleon was invading Egypt to sever Britain from its vital Indian colonies, Austrians waited anxiously to see if this would be the knockout blow against Britain that condemned Austria to total capitulation.
While Haydn was still finishing his mass, British Admiral Horatio Nelson decisively defeated the French Navy at the mouth of the Nile, ending Napoleon’s invasion and keeping Britain in the war. Because news traveled slowly, Haydn could not have known about the victory while writing the mass. Instead, the news reached Austria a month later right around when the mass was being performed for the first time. This coincidence led the Mass to become associated with the victory and its hero, Lord Nelson. Thus, the piece gained the name by which it is better known as Lord Nelson Mass.
Murray Kidd, conductor and artistic director of Jubilate Chorale says, "I'm thrilled and excited to bring our audience a unique experience blending beautiful sacred mass and operatic favorites." He is also the director of choral activities at Xaverian Brothers High School. As a well-established choral educator, Mr. Kidd has participated in a wide range of activities in Massachusetts. He led the choral department at UMASS Lowell for five years. While there, the ensembles doubled in size. He also prepared the University Choir for a collaboration with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops on a Sony DVD recording of Handel’s Messiah Rocks! by Jason Howland.
Mr. Kidd has also performed with the Handel & Haydn Society and Boston Baroque under such notable conductors as Martin Pearlman and Christopher Hogwood. He holds a master's degree from New England Conservatory and while there his mentors included Daniel Pinkham, Craig Smith, Martin Isepp, Nico Castel, and Terry Decima. Mr. Kidd anticipates completing a second master’s degree this spring in Sacred Music at Westminster College at Rider University.
Concert tickets are $15 for seniors and students and $20 for adults. For group rates, call 508-427-6640. Also $5 tickets are available for participating organizations in Mass Cultural Council's Card to Culture program. For more information, visit JubilateSings.org. This concert is supported in part by grants from Brockton and Easton Cultural Councils, local agencies that are supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.
Rose Conservatory, founded by Gregory Fernandes, is dedicated to bringing the gift of music to children in Brockton by creating a nurturing environment that offers exceptional arts education and performance opportunities. Mr. Fernandes says, "The continued collaboration between the chorus and the conservatory has been a rewarding experience for singers and a true delight for the audience." For more information visit RoseConservatory.com.
Jubilate Chorale will also perform Joseph Haydn's Lord Nelson Mass. Featured soloists are Alisa Cassola, soprano; Alexis Peart, mezzo-soprano; Fausto Miro, tenor; and Juan Suarez, baritone. Accompaniment includes Boston Public Quartet, founded by Betsy Hinkle, trumpets, and James Hay, principal pianist for Jubilate Chorale. Haydn composed his Missa in Angustiis, or “Mass in Times of Trouble” in 1798. His native Austria had just been defeated by Napoleon and now pinned its hopes on its ally Great Britain to carry on the war. When news came that Napoleon was invading Egypt to sever Britain from its vital Indian colonies, Austrians waited anxiously to see if this would be the knockout blow against Britain that condemned Austria to total capitulation.
While Haydn was still finishing his mass, British Admiral Horatio Nelson decisively defeated the French Navy at the mouth of the Nile, ending Napoleon’s invasion and keeping Britain in the war. Because news traveled slowly, Haydn could not have known about the victory while writing the mass. Instead, the news reached Austria a month later right around when the mass was being performed for the first time. This coincidence led the Mass to become associated with the victory and its hero, Lord Nelson. Thus, the piece gained the name by which it is better known as Lord Nelson Mass.
Murray Kidd, conductor and artistic director of Jubilate Chorale says, "I'm thrilled and excited to bring our audience a unique experience blending beautiful sacred mass and operatic favorites." He is also the director of choral activities at Xaverian Brothers High School. As a well-established choral educator, Mr. Kidd has participated in a wide range of activities in Massachusetts. He led the choral department at UMASS Lowell for five years. While there, the ensembles doubled in size. He also prepared the University Choir for a collaboration with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops on a Sony DVD recording of Handel’s Messiah Rocks! by Jason Howland.
Mr. Kidd has also performed with the Handel & Haydn Society and Boston Baroque under such notable conductors as Martin Pearlman and Christopher Hogwood. He holds a master's degree from New England Conservatory and while there his mentors included Daniel Pinkham, Craig Smith, Martin Isepp, Nico Castel, and Terry Decima. Mr. Kidd anticipates completing a second master’s degree this spring in Sacred Music at Westminster College at Rider University.
Concert tickets are $15 for seniors and students and $20 for adults. For group rates, call 508-427-6640. Also $5 tickets are available for participating organizations in Mass Cultural Council's Card to Culture program. For more information, visit JubilateSings.org. This concert is supported in part by grants from Brockton and Easton Cultural Councils, local agencies that are supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.
Contact
Jubilate Chorale of Southeastern MassachusettsContact
Terry DeArruda
508-942-9877
JubilateSings.org
Terry DeArruda
Terry DeArruda
508-942-9877
JubilateSings.org
Terry DeArruda
Categories