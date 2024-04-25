Author Jodi Hershey's New Audiobook, "The Call of the Day," is an Enlightening Guide That Invites Listeners to Embrace Their True Spiritual Identity and Potential

Recent audiobook release “The Call of the Day” from Audiobook Network author Jodi Hershey is a poignant and eye-opening self-help journey designed to assistant listeners in discovering the true spirit that lies within, free from the chaos and materialistic egos of humanity, so that they may discover their ultimate calling with the Universal Source.