Author Jodi Hershey's New Audiobook, "The Call of the Day," is an Enlightening Guide That Invites Listeners to Embrace Their True Spiritual Identity and Potential
Recent audiobook release “The Call of the Day” from Audiobook Network author Jodi Hershey is a poignant and eye-opening self-help journey designed to assistant listeners in discovering the true spirit that lies within, free from the chaos and materialistic egos of humanity, so that they may discover their ultimate calling with the Universal Source.
Aventura, FL, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jodi Hershey, a trained hypnotherapist in basic, advanced and past-life regression, as well as the founder of Joy Journey of You, has completed her new audiobook, “The Call of the Day”: a powerful and fascinating voyage to help listeners embrace their true selves and move beyond the physical realm, connecting with the spirit that dwells within them.
A graduate of the University of Miami, author Jodi Hershey holds a BA in Education, and her expertise is in Holistic Education for adults and children. For more than twenty five years, she has provided support as a hypnotherapist, psychic, intuitive reader, and spiritual counselor. Her gifts as a psychic reader include a variety of paranormal sensory abilities, among them clairsentience, which is the intuitive faculty of prediction. Through these psychic gifts along with her spiritual counseling, Jodi feels honored to be able to help people find their own unique gifts and discover their own true potential.
“The Call of the Day” is a compelling invitation to see beyond the turbulence of the ego-driven lives of listeners and connect with their true self; not their material outward looking self but the spiritual entity that dwells eternal within. Hershey plots this journey with tremendous insight and experience, guiding listeners to a realm of true contentment and happiness, all while succinctly explaining what is happening in this unique time and why change is imperative. Through personal growth and a change in perspective, Hershey lets listeners discover how they can stand sincerely in their authentic truth, allowing them to create a peaceful world brimming with unconditional love.
Jodi shares, “Now, more than ever, we are called upon to qualify our lives. It is a time when we are asked to find our true Soul-Self which is our home, our connection to the Universal Life Force. We are asked to open our hearts, so that we are able to see all that was intended to be.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jodi Hershey’s new audiobook will resonate with those thirsting for meaning and spirituality in their lives, while helping them to uncover their unique talents and realize their potential. Engaging and spiritually moving, “The Call of the Day” will have listeners rejoicing in the freedom and joy that comes from tapping into the Universal Source.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Call of the Day” by Jodi Hershey through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
