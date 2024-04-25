Creative Biolabs: Summarizing Malaria Infection Mechanisms and Introducing Biotherapeutic Discovery
Creative Biolabs introduced the discovery of biomolecular approaches targeting Plasmodium, aiming to assist academia and the pharmaceutical industry in relieving the malaria health crisis.
Shirley, NY, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Malaria remains a global health threat, causing millions of cases and hundreds of thousands of deaths each year. Plasmodium falciparum, the most lethal of the malaria parasites affecting humans, has long been a formidable adversary in the quest for effective antimalarial treatments. Creative Biolabs has long been dedicated to discovering innovative solutions to combat this deadly infectious disease. A resource essay entitled "The Evolutionary Mechanisms of Hijacking IgM in Plasmodium falciparum" was published on the company's website lately, summarizing a recent research paper in Nature Communications that reports on the complicated molecular mechanisms of P. falciparum proteins hijacking IgM and introducing its biomolecular discovery services to facilitate parasitic disease research and therapeutic development.
"The sound research results indicate that antibodies, especially IgM, comprise the first line of defense to neutralize pathogens," according to a scientist at Creative Biolabs. "We've collected IgM antibodies that can serve as an instrument to study the intricate dance between Plasmodium and the host's immune system. In the meantime, we have also constructed the AntInfect™ platform to facilitate the discovery of anti-bacteria biomolecular."
The high-throughput AntInfect™ integrates antigen-specific B lymphocyte cytometry technology to construct a comprehensive list of premade peptide libraries, hybridoma and phage display technologies for anti-parasite antibody screening, and phage display based epitope mapping to cover the miscellaneous research pursuit and to back the discovery of biomolecular targeting plasmodium, of which the main targets and their underlying mechanisms are:
* Apical membrane antigen 1 (AMA1): to inhibit the interaction between AMA1 and rhoptry neck protein 2 (RON2)
* Erythrocyte binding antigen-175 (EBA-175): to prevent EBA-175 and glycophorin A (GpA) binding event
* P. falciparum Reticulocyte Binding Protein Homologue 5 (PfRH5): to prohibit PfRH5 from interacting with its receptor Basigin (BSG)
"Thanks to this breakthrough discovery that sheds light on the mechanisms of how this parasite impairs IgM's neutralizing ability," said the scientist, "the attempts towards conquering Malaria become more straightforward, with researchers concentrating more on these straight-to-the-point therapeutic targets.
As Creative Biolabs continues to push the boundaries of scientific exploration, the company invites collaboration with research institutions, pharmaceutical partners, and other stakeholders to accelerate the translation of these findings into tangible therapeutic solutions.
For more information, please visit https://www.creative-biolabs.com/antinfect/.
About
Creative Biolabs is a leading biotechnology company dedicated to providing innovative solutions in the fields of drug discovery, antibody development, and custom services. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on advancing precision medicine, Creative Biolabs leverages cutting-edge technologies to address the most challenging scientific questions.
"The sound research results indicate that antibodies, especially IgM, comprise the first line of defense to neutralize pathogens," according to a scientist at Creative Biolabs. "We've collected IgM antibodies that can serve as an instrument to study the intricate dance between Plasmodium and the host's immune system. In the meantime, we have also constructed the AntInfect™ platform to facilitate the discovery of anti-bacteria biomolecular."
The high-throughput AntInfect™ integrates antigen-specific B lymphocyte cytometry technology to construct a comprehensive list of premade peptide libraries, hybridoma and phage display technologies for anti-parasite antibody screening, and phage display based epitope mapping to cover the miscellaneous research pursuit and to back the discovery of biomolecular targeting plasmodium, of which the main targets and their underlying mechanisms are:
* Apical membrane antigen 1 (AMA1): to inhibit the interaction between AMA1 and rhoptry neck protein 2 (RON2)
* Erythrocyte binding antigen-175 (EBA-175): to prevent EBA-175 and glycophorin A (GpA) binding event
* P. falciparum Reticulocyte Binding Protein Homologue 5 (PfRH5): to prohibit PfRH5 from interacting with its receptor Basigin (BSG)
"Thanks to this breakthrough discovery that sheds light on the mechanisms of how this parasite impairs IgM's neutralizing ability," said the scientist, "the attempts towards conquering Malaria become more straightforward, with researchers concentrating more on these straight-to-the-point therapeutic targets.
As Creative Biolabs continues to push the boundaries of scientific exploration, the company invites collaboration with research institutions, pharmaceutical partners, and other stakeholders to accelerate the translation of these findings into tangible therapeutic solutions.
For more information, please visit https://www.creative-biolabs.com/antinfect/.
About
Creative Biolabs is a leading biotechnology company dedicated to providing innovative solutions in the fields of drug discovery, antibody development, and custom services. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on advancing precision medicine, Creative Biolabs leverages cutting-edge technologies to address the most challenging scientific questions.
Contact
Creative BiolabsContact
Bella Smith
1-631-830-6441
https://www.creative-biolabs.com/
Bella Smith
1-631-830-6441
https://www.creative-biolabs.com/
Categories