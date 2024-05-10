North American Developers Expect Gen AI to Improve Code Security
Evans Data Corp.'s Global Development Survey Report reveals developer predictions for generative AI.
Santa Cruz, CA, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Software developers working on AI projects in North America are more likely to expect generative AI to improve code security and address industry regulations than developers in other regions according to Evans Data’s most recent Global Development Survey. Asian developers were also expecting code security to be enhanced by AI, but were more likely to expect AI to help with scalability and performance. In fact, outside of North America, all regions cited optimizing code for performance as the most likely result of AI in their software development efforts.
Generative AI can enhance code security by analyzing vast datasets to identify vulnerabilities and suggest patches. It learns from historical security breaches to predict potential threats, automatically generates secure coding patterns, and provides real-time feedback to developers, significantly reducing the risk of security flaws in software applications.
This comprehensive survey of developers worldwide also found that among developers working with AI the most common activity was to integrate AI into existing applications and that was especially true in North America. However, building brand new AI apps and performing analytics were within margin of the top response.
Evans Data Corp's biannual Global Development survey provides fresh data on current development topics. Covering a wide array of current topics ranging from AI and machine learning, Cloud computing, blockchain, quantum computing, data centers, gaming, and much more. The survey offers comprehensive insights into the evolving development landscape broken out by geographical region. For an in-depth view of the topics addressed, view the full table of contents and more at https://www.evansdata.com/global.
Press and bloggers contact aakau@evansdata.com for more information and statistics.
About Evans Data Corporation
Evans Data Corporation provides regularly updated IT industry market intelligence based on in-depth surveys of the global developer population. Evans' syndicated research includes surveys focused on developers in a wide variety of subjects.
