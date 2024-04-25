Dr. Mary J. Gallant Chosen as a Distinguished Honoree in the Spring 2024 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Glassboro, NJ, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Mary J. Gallant of Glassboro, New Jersey, has been chosen as a Distinguished Honoree in the spring 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her dedication and achievements in the field of education.
About Dr. Mary J. Gallant
Dr. Mary J. Gallant is an associate professor of sociology at Rowan University, teaching classical social theory in the core of the sociology major. As a dedicated academic, one of Dr. Gallant’s greatest concerns is the growth of conflict and violence worldwide. She has spent her career preserving and amplifying the voices of Holocaust survivors and her groundbreaking research and dedication to educating others about the atrocities of the Holocaust. She is a Holocaust scholar and teacher with an awareness of the Holocaust as a turning point in the lives of millions of European Jews. Her latest efforts in post-Holocaust research focus on the new anti-Semitism and what surviving genocide means globally for individuals and their families caught up in chaos.
Dr. Gallant's academic journey began with a grant-funded community ethnography and in-depth interviews with Holocaust survivors who had previously remained silent about their experiences. These intimate conversations provided a profound insight into the impact of the Holocaust on individuals and families, leaving an indelible mark on Dr. Gallant's work.
Despite the premature end of her initial Holocaust project, Dr. Gallant's commitment to survivor voices never wavered. She presented her research at the World Conference of Holocaust Scholars and Survivors, where her paper on the trauma experienced by children and adolescents during the Holocaust resonated with a global audience. This opportunity opened doors for further collaboration and exposure of her work on the international stage.
Dr. Gallant's contributions to the field are substantial, with her research published in numerous esteemed journals and books. Her first book, "Coming of Age in the Holocaust: The Last Survivors Remember," offers a poignant exploration of survival strategies and resilience. She is currently preparing a new edition of this work, reflecting on the importance of survivor stories in understanding the Holocaust's lasting impact.
In addition to her Holocaust research, Dr. Gallant conducts research in social network analysis, focusing on medical school socialization and the role of informal social support in medical student success. Her book, "Friendship Networks in Medical School: A Network Analytic Approach to the Study of Social Solidarity," provides valuable insights into teamwork and collaboration within professional networks.
Mary obtained a Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Minnesota in December 1985. She is affiliated with the American Sociological Association and the Eastern Sociological Society. She has been showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City and was featured on P.O.W.E.R. Radio with a podcast. She has been awarded numerous accolades from P.O.W.E.R. for her work including being honored as a P.O.W.E.R. Woman of Distinction and an Honored Member.
In her free time, Dr. Gallant enjoys nature walks, choral music, National Public Radio, the works of J.S. Bach, and birdwatching in her backyard.
https://chss.rowan.edu/minors/jewishstudies/faculty.html
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
https://chss.rowan.edu/minors/jewishstudies/faculty.html
